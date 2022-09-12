Good news is in for local fishermen.
The state is considering a 54% bump to the amount of Chinook salmon stocked next spring, with 125,000 to be planted in the Ludington area.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources had the same idea last year, but “there’s a much better chance it’s going to go through this time,” according to DNR Lake Michigan basin coordinator Jay Wesley.
The plan to stock Lake Michigan with 1 million of the prized sportfish already has the support of the Lake Michigan Committee, a group of four states and five tribes that rejected the plan last year, he said.
That’s sure to be welcome news for fishermen, who have seen about 20 years of cuts to salmon stocks while that fish’s prey, the alewife, has increased to the point that alewives washed up this summer in numbers not seen in at least a decade.
One million Chinook salmon is still a third of what was stocked before cuts began in 1998, but it’s the first “substantial” increase that’s occurred since then, Wesley said.
“It’s fantastic,” said local charter boat captain George Freeman. “With the amount of bait we’re seeing out there now, they definitely should increase the plants.”
Up next is a Zoom meeting to get the public’s feedback on the plan. Then, Michigan DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter has to approve it, Wesley is “pretty confident” he will.
The Zoom meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The webinar ID is 994 1124 7153, and the passcode is 2022.
Wesley expects the public to be “pretty upbeat and happy” about getting more fish, and said most feedback will probably be about where to stock them.
“That’s going to be the most difficult decision, is how to put these fish in the best spots that will benefit everyone on Lake Michigan,” he said.
The Big Sable River in Ludington State Park is already on the list, which it hasn’t been since 2012.
The DNR’s stocking program is a balancing act meant to keep the population of alewives (an invasive species) and salmon (a non-native species introduced in the 1960s) in harmony.
Lake Huron is often cited as a cautionary example. Its alewife population collapsed in the early 2000s due to over-predation and its own food being eaten by invasive mussels, taking the Chinook salmon down with it.
Wesley said Lake Michigan’s salmon population has been decreasing “for the last 20 years or so” due mostly to reduced stocking and “reduced capacity of the lake to sustain” them.
Since about 2015, alewife numbers have gone up. It’s “nothing spectacular,” he said, “but enough that we think we can stock a few more fish.”