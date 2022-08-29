Members of the Ludington Pickleball Association are preparing for their fifth annual Ludington Pickleball Classic that will take place the weekend of Sept 9-11.
The tournament is expected to bring more than 250 players to the area, according to tournament director John Reed.
“The tournament has grown a great deal in the last five years,” Reed said. “The tournament provides exposure for the city and a boost for local businesses after the Labor Day weekend.”
Reed said this year the tournament will welcome players from across the state as well as Ohio, Texas and Florida.
The tournament will consist of round robin play in three divisions: Men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. Those will be further broken down into skill level and age groups. The skill levels are from a 3.0 player or greater and a 4.5 player or lower skill level. The age groups will be from 19-and-up, 35-and-up, 50-and-up, 60-and-up and 70-and-up, according to the tournament rules.
Reed said he and the tournament committee were excited to have 16 business sponsors for this year’s classic including a title sponsorship from Smith & Eddy Insurance.
“There will be 16 banners hanging on the fences around the courts,” he said. “Each player will receive a free T-shirt with our logo and tournament name on the front and the sponsors listed on the back of the shirt.”
Reed also noted the club is pleased with the many improvements that have been made to the courts during the spring.
Additional sidewalks on the north end and west side were widened or added. The old pine trees were removed and 22 new trees were planted that will serve as a future wind and sound barrier, according to Reed.
Reed said the improvements were made possible from a generous donation to the club.
The pickleball courts are located in the southwest corner of Oriole Field and will be closed to the public during the three day tournament.