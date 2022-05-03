Voters in the Ludington Area School District passed the proposed sinking fund renewal by a vote of 1,438 to 921, according to unofficial tallies by the Mason County Clerk’s office.
The current sinking fund, which was levied by voters in 2013, will expire in December.
The sinking fund will again be levied at 0.25 mills, which would bring in about $300,000 per year, according to Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“The voters have trusted the district in the past, and we appreciate their trust,” he said. “We realize it is a lot of responsibility, and we will do our best to make sure the money is well spent.”
The current sinking fund is at 0.25 mills — or $0.25 for each $1,000 in taxable value — for an additional 10 years, from 2023 to 2032.
The sinking fund can be used for a variety of needs such as building improvements, renovations, site upgrades, flooring repairs and roof repairs to name a few.
Corlett said one of the top priorities for the sinking funds is to replace the gas and diesel tanks at the district bus garage.
“Peterson Auditorium needs some updating to the rigging and electrical systems,” he said. “Fixing the roof at both the central business office and transportation office are on that list, too.”