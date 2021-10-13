The proposed next version of Ludington’s master plan has been made available online for feedback from the public.
The plan, last updated in 2016, is accessible online. A hard copy can be viewed at city hall.
“It’s a pretty ambitious five-year plan,” Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said. “There’s a lot in there.”
Feedback can be submitted either to Tykoski by emailing htykoski@ci.ludington.mi.us or to the city’s planning department by calling (231) 843-2956.
The public comment period will end after a public hearing at the planning commission’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at city hall. If the plan is approved at the commission’s Dec. 1 meeting, the council will vote on it Dec. 6.
The master plan, last updated in 2016, lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
“Everything that comes to the city kind of gets weighed against that master plan,” Tykoski said.
Interested residents should pay the most attention to the “Goals and Objectives” chapter, which contains “the meat of the plan,” Tykoski said. But she encouraged readers to bear in mind that the goals are “big picture ideas,” with the nitty-gritty details to be determined.
Some of the goals include:
- creating a multi-use path to Scottville and Pentwater;
- supporting electric vehicle infrastructure;
- mixing public art into the cityscape;
- Smoothing processes for developers and entrepreneurs;
- Bringing all streets, curbs and sidewalks up to good condition.
The plan also identifies several “redevelopment areas” and targets them for investment and improvement.
New redevelopment areas include soon-to-be-vacant elementary schools; Dowland Street from James to Madison streets; and a revised focus on the Fourth Ward.
While the Ludington Area School District has the most control over what becomes of the closing elementary schools, the city has an interest in seeing them put to good use.
“Our emphasis … is that these don’t end up to be vacant buildings,” Tykoski said. “That we’re actively pursuing redevelopment of those sites.”
Dowland Street, with its “unique character” and “strange mix” of uses from industry to residential, is targeted for a closer look, Tykoski said. Some property there could be redeveloped, and the city intends to encourage that, she said.
The previous master plan targeted the Fourth Ward as a whole for rehabilitation into a “fisherman’s village” theme. In the new plan, the fishing theme is dropped in favor of general redevelopment. Tykoski said that the area is already on the right path.
“We’re seeing some good development over there,” she said. “We are now looking at some new businesses that are looking at that area.”