Ludington residents are invited to have their say in how the city spends its remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars during an informal meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at city hall.
There is $448,653 of the federal coronavirus stimulus remaining to be spent. The city was awarded $848,653, and so far, the only use of the money has been a $400,000 bailout of the water fund, which faced a $1.2 million deficit last year.
At the meeting, there will be some discussion to see if there are any new ideas to add to a list of suggestions the city has already collected. Then, residents will place stickers on their favorite ideas to make their preferences known, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
“We just need people to show up on Thursday to participate,” Foster said. “It’ll be an open, positive discussion where council will hear everybody's perspective.”
The rules for how the money can be spent were broadened in January. Now, it can be spent on “pretty much any government service,” Foster said, including roadwork, park improvements, dock repairs and even revolving loan and grant programs.
Before, eligible expenses were limited to recouping funds lost due to COVID-19; mitigating the economic impact of the virus; bonus pay to essential workers; and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Previously ineligible suggestions from residents included sidewalk work, a year-round homeless shelter, home improvement loans and even a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats. All of those would likely now be possible.
But Foster said it’s important to keep in mind that some things, like a homeless shelter, would become ongoing expenses that outlive the stimulus.
To put the city’s remaining stimulus into perspective, Foster said a block of roadway infrastructure costs over $100,000. So for the roads, $448,653 “doesn’t go super far,” but it could “theoretically” cover an asphalt replacement like that planned for this year on Washington Avenue and still leave some money to spare, he said.
ARPA funds must be obligated, or legally designated toward, projects by Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Department of the Treasury. They must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.