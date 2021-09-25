Hundreds of people made their way to Ludington's new Legacy Plaza on Saturday to welcome fall during the return of Octoberfest.
People were thrilled to have a chance to drink some brews, listen to live music, play games and enjoy fine weather at the event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Legacy Plaza was erected during the summer, and Octoberfest was the first major event to take place there. Attendees and organizers alike found that the roomier space was the perfect setting for the return of the craft brew and live music event.
Ludington's Octoberfest — named for the autumn brew by original sponsor Bell's Brewery — was presented by Bell's and Ludington Bay Brewing Company, and organized by the Downtown Ludington Board. It kicked off with the pub crawl games on Friday night before starting in earnest around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board, said Legacy Plaza made the fall tradition even better, offering more space and a nice covered area for people to kick back and enjoy themselves.
"The nice part is, with the new layout, there's just lots more room for everyone to spread out," Tooman said. "This is the first big event we've had with the space since it's been redone, so it's been nice use all the things we designed — all the parts we made for events like this — and everything's going smoothly."
Tooman said the public was responsive, too.
"It's fantastic," she said. "Turnout is good. Presale tickets were well ahead of any other previous year.
"Everybody's just having fun and enjoying the sunshine."
The festival drew several first-time attendees, including locals and visitors from throughout the state and beyond.
Mike Russell of Ludington had never been to an Octoberfest before, but he said the new plaza was part of the draw this year.
"This new park is nice," Russel said, sipping a beer while watching his kids play. "They've done a really good job."
He and his sons, Jake and Kevin, were enjoying lawn games like Jenga.
Russell said he's avoided Octoberfest in the past partly because his kids, Jake and Kevin, were too young. Now that they're a bit older, he was glad to check it out and bring them along.
The kids had fun, and Mike said he'd be happy to come again in the future.
A few people chose to celebrate their anniversary at the festival.
Dennis and Deb Gress of Milwaukee, both first-timers, were gifted a weekend trip to Ludington on the SS Badger for their 44th anniversary. They thought Octoberfest would be the perfect way to spend their time in the city.
They said the festival stacked up pretty well compared the larger festivals where they're from.
"Each one is different, so you have to take it with the flavor of where you're at," Dennis said. "And this is nice."
Nick and Sarah Kihn of Brighton were attending for the first time as well, and they, too, were in the area to celebrate an anniversary.
"So far so good," Nick of the event. "We rented a yurt in Benzonia. We went online to find things to do this morning, and we ended up here."
The couple said they were impressed and that they're likely to come back in the future.
Brad and Amber Hambright of Hart had never been to Octoberfest either, but they decided to come check it out this year since public events have been so scarce lately.
They're fans of Ludington's breweries, and Amber said Ludington Bay Brewing Company's participation was a major draw. She said Ludington Bay's partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club factored into their decision to come.
Throughout the weekend, Ludington Bay helped raise funds for the food club by giving $75 gift certificates to customers who donated $225 to Lakeshore Food Club will receive a $75 gift certificate. Those who donated $50 received two T-shirts along with a Ludington Bay Mug Club membership for the rest of the year.
"We really like Ludington Bay Brewing … and we love the food club," Amber said. "it's a really good cause, and it's nice that (Ludington Bay) is donating proceeds to them."
They said they'd like to see more food, and perhaps more of a focus on celebrating German culture, but they still had a good time.
"We'll come back next year," Amber said. "I mean, the beer's good … and the weather is nice."
Brad and Amber participated in the pub crawl on Friday, so they got the full experience.
"The games were fun," Amber said. "We had a good time."
There were also plenty of veterans of the festival in attendance, like Erin Pilczuk, who spent most of the day with her 2-year-old daughter Ada, dancing to the music of the Marek Brothers and Aberdeen.
"My parents have a place here, so we try to come every year," Pilczuk said.
Caleb Maitland, who fronts Aberdeen along with Jordan Anderson, said the band loves playing in Ludington. They've played at Friday Night Live, Waterfront Park stage, and during previous Octoberfest events.
It was the first time they performed in the new Legacy Plaza, however, and Maitland said he loved the new layout, and loved seeing people coming together and having fun.
"After last year, it is so great to see people out and mingling and being involved," Maitland said. "It's been great."
Octoberfest is one of the main fundraising events for the Downtown Ludington Board, which works to raise money to promote downtown businesses through special events.
On Sunday, Tooman told the Daily News the festival was a hit.
"We had about 750 (people), with attendees, volunteers and sponsors," Tooman said. "The weather was great and we had a well-behaved crowd. The new layout of the plaza allowed for much more room for people to spread out."
Tooman said the Downtown Ludington Board is grateful to sponsors volunteers, and "(everyone) who helped us put on a successful event."