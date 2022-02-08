Ludington Woods received A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living award, Leisure Living announced in a press release Tuesday.
A Place for Mom is a ratings and reviews site for senior care providers, featuring more than 14,000 senior communities and every year.
The annual award recognizes the best of the best out of those communities, only going to senior living providers that have received an average rating of 4.5/5 and above from seniors and their families.
Only 2-3% of the senior living and home-care providers in the U.S. earn the honor each year.
According to A Place for Mom, the areas that separate winning communities from the rest are personal connections between staff and residents, as well as nutrition, activities and care programs that improve mental and physical wellbeing. Those areas tough on the pillars Ludington Woods strives to give residents every day: safety, belonging, something to look forward to and peace of mind.
Ludington Woods is part of a senior living family that had 71 of its communities receive awards — far and away the most of any operator in North America.
Ludington Woods offers assisted living and moments memory care services. The community is located at 502 N. Sherman St. in Ludington. To learn more about the award and Ludington Woods, call (231) 845-6100.
