The Ludington Writers group has finished the first issue of its revamped, renamed literary journal, and physical copies are starting to arrive.
“Making Waves: A West Michigan Review” wrapped up in mid-September, according to Nicole Birkett, Ludington Writers president and editor-in-chief of the publication. It features poetry, prose, photography and art, with entries from local talents including Barry Matthews, Jeanie Mortensen, Lynda Fox Blankinship, Steve Begnoche, Andrew Skinner, Jim Kerns, Ellen Niemann and Linda Nelson, among others.
Birkett says the she’s proud of what the group has accomplished and excited to share the finished product with the community.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “We’re very excited that we got it all done. It was fun, and it inspired all of us. Our submitters were also enthusiastic about the process.”
The publication also features an introduction by poet Moheb Soliman, who visited Ludington during the summer.
“Making Waves” marks the Ludington Writers group’s first publication in years. It’s a relaunch of the journal formerly titled “Driftwood,” started by Ludington Writers founder George Dila, who passed away in 2016. The publication is also dedicated to Dila’s memory.
Submissions were accepted in May and June. They were reviewed by an editorial board consisting of Birkett and others, with the editing process took up a good chunk of the summer.
Most of what was submitted ended up in the final product, according to Birkett.
Despite the title, the publication is open to writers and artists from well beyond the region in western Michigan.
“We had people who submitted from all over the world,” Birkett said. “The journal is based out of west Michigan, but the (submissions) can be from anyone.”
Physical copies of “Making Waves” should be available for purchase at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts sometime next week. Copies are also available through the Ludington Writers group’s website, as well as on Amazon for $10.
The hope is that it will soon be on the shelves of local bookstores, including Book Mark and The Windowsill.
Though the editorial process for the publication was time-consuming, the project actually came together much more quickly than originally anticipated.
In early March, Birkett told the Daily News about plans to revive “Driftwood” after a several-year absence. At the time, there were a few challenges to overcome, such as forming an editorial board and raising funds for digital submission software. The journal was not expected to return until sometime in 2022.
However, due to an outpouring of support and interest from the community, the project got up and running much more quickly. In April, Birkett said the timeline had moved up to September 2021, and that ended up being spot-on.
“It went really smoothly,” Birkett said.
Since the first edition is still brand new, Brikett said the Ludington Writers group will have to talk about when the next edition might come.
“We’re going to wait for prints to come, wait until the next (Ludington Writers) board meeting to ask who’d like to work on the journal and if they have any vision for how it should look and what they’d like to try,” she said. “We don’t have anything planned yet. We’re still playing it by ear.”
One thing that will be a priority moving forward is finding a way to compensate those whose work is published in the journal.
Birkett said the group was “not out to make money” with this first issue, and that submission fees were used to cover the costs of publication. But, that’s something that would, ideally, change next time around, and the group has already started considering its options.
“We’re hoping to having a page or two in the next issue to dedicated sponsors so we can pay our contributors,” Birkett said. “That’s something we’d like to do in the future.”
The group would also like to host an in-person reading, but Birkett said nothing’s been scheduled yet.
For more information, or to check out a preview of “Making Waves” or listen to recordings of authors reading their submissions, visit www.ludingtonwriters.org/mwwm/making-waves.