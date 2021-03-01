The Ludington Writers group is planning to relaunch “Driftwood,” its literary journal devoted to poetry and prose.
The publication has been out of print for at least five years, according to Nicole Birkette, president of the group. It was originally a passion project for founding member George Dila, but when he passed away in April 2016, the group had some trouble keeping up with it.
“(Dila) had so many connections to professional poets in Michigan that he was able to start this review, and bring in poets every year for what (was eventually called) the Writers Rendezvous,” Birkette said. “He would do the publication that would feature local authors, and sprinkle in a few from outside of Mason County.”
Prior to COVID-19, the group had a goal of reviving the journal to correspond with a visit from a poet laureate, but the pandemic halted those plans.
Now, the group is “starting from scratch,” according to Birkette, and taking the first initial steps toward bringing a revitalized “Driftwood” back.
The idea is still in the very early stages. An editorial board for the journal has yet to be formed, and Birkette is hoping that new, or existing, group members will be interested in joining in order to oversee the publication.
“We’re looking to find a board of editors who’d be willing to take on managing the process,” she said.
The editorial committee will be comprised of group members. In order to join the group member, one simply has to attend one of its meetings, which are currently being held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 7 p.m. Critiques are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Soon, the group might return to in-person meetings at the Judith Minty Writers Room on the second floor of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“I’m hoping to have a number of Ludington writers or LACA volunteers who will join me in accepting submissions and helping me get it together,” Birkette said.
Once the editorial committee is formed, submission guidelines will be drawn up, and the group will begin to accept written works for consideration.
In terms of content, Birkette said the plan is to follow Dila’s framework for the publication.
“It was primarily a poetry journal, but in the past, George allowed limited prose. So we’re going to continue to allow (prose) of 1,000 words or less,” she said.
Birkette said bringing “Driftwood” back is important for the group because it helps maintain a connection to poetry culture, which is popular in other parts of West Michigan.
“Poetry has been a really big part of Oceana County’s creative writing program, and they’ve always had a lot of poets and small publications. It’s been a regular feature in the community for so many years,” Birkette said. “I feel like George was trying to get something similar started in Ludington.”
It’s also a way to honor Dila’s memory.
“When he was around, it was something special. When he died, we lost that. We’d like to get that going again,” she said.
Though there’s no set timeline for when the publication will be released, Birkette said the hope is that it will come sometime in spring 2022.
The Ludington Writers group is always seeking new members. Birkette said members are eligible for sponsorship funds to attend creative writing events. There are more than 100 people on the group’s mailing list, and during the summer months, prior to the pandemic, meetings would draw up to 25 people.
Scholarships
The Ludington Writers group is offering up to $1,500 to a local graduating high school senior to use toward college expenses through the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship. Bennett was an original board member of group who passed away in 2011. The scholarship was established in 2012 in her memory.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 15. Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1. Only one application per individual will be accepted. Please include “scholarship inquiry” in the subject line of any emailed inquiries.
The group is also offering its George Dila Memorial Sponsorship, which uses up to $500 to help fund a writing conference, including virtual programs.
For information about how to apply, email westshorewords@gmail.com.