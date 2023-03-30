The Ludington Writers group is seeking submissions for the upcoming third volume of its literary journal, “Making Waves: A West Michigan Review.”
Previously unpublished poetry, prose, essays and visual art submissions are being sought through April 30, with Sept. 14 targeted as a publication date, according to Nicole Birkett, longtime Ludington Writers member and editor of the journal.
Submissions can be made through an online portal at https://wavesreview.submittable.com/submit.
Guidelines for online submissions are available at www.ludingtonwriters.org/submissions.
Those wishing to enter work for hard copies of their work are encouraged to contact the Ludington Writers group by visiting the website, calling (231) 742-8550, or emailing westshorewords@gmail.com.
Entries will be reviewed after April 30, and selections will be made sometime in June, Birkett said.
The journal is open to group members, non-members, local, national and international writers and artists alike, but this year’s seen more Michigan poets and authors than ever.
Birkett attributed the abundance of in-state entries to support from the Michigan Writers and the Poetry Society of Michigan, both of which have included the call for contributions in their newsletters and publications.
“We’ve received more submissions from Michigan this year than we have in the previous two years, because most of the poets in the state subscribe to one or both of those,” Birkett said.
More than 80 submissions have been received, and the response, so far, has been “really good,” according to Birkett.
However, she said the theme for this year’s publication — doorways — has been interpreted more literally than intended. Birkett hopes to see some symbolic representations of the theme in the last month before the submission window closes.
“We’ve been highly recommending that people send us something that deals with … transition, growing up, adulthood, childhood — anything more symbolic and less literal,” she said.
The theme is meant to encourage contributors to mine some drastically different artistic territory compared to 2022.
“We wanted to find something that almost felt like the opposite of last year’s theme,” Birkett said. “Last year we went with resistance, so we wanted something that felt more welcoming and progressive. Something that felt like a change was actually going to be made, rather than resisting against change.”
She said it sounded like a “beautiful, abstract idea,” and she hopes people take that spirit into consideration when submitting their writing, art, photography, or even comic panels.
There is a $3 per attachment charge for written submissions made through the online portal. Money collected goes to maintaining the Ludington Writers group’s subscription to Submittable, a platform that helps streamline the entry and review process for editors.
There’s also an added benefit to the program, as it keeps entries anonymous during the selection process.
“We really want to read these blind, and it’s really hard to do that if someone sends you a physical copy with their name and bio on every page,” Birkett said.
There’s no set number of pieces that will be accepted; it all depends on the length of the entries. But the group tries to limit each volume of “Making Waves” to 80 pages in order to keep shipping costs down.
Birkett said the process of gathering entries, reviewing them and picking top selections has grown easier in the two years since the group started the publication in 2021.
“It’s been much smoother this time around,” she said. “The volunteers we had on the (editorial) board in previous years all expressed interest in continuing, and this year everyone’s more relaxed and confident and we know what we want, how to get it down and how to work with our writers.”
Birkett said prospective contributors who want to increase their chances of having their entries included should review the first two installments of “Making Waves” on the Ludington Writers’ website.
“You can get the idea of what a journal doesn’t have by reading what they do have,” she said.
Though the members of the editorial board stuck around for this year’s edition, Birkett said the writers group would welcome volunteers looking to lend a hand.
“We’re always open to guest editors, if anyone wants to come in as a proofreader, or to see if they want to join in the editorial experience if they’d like,” she said.
“Making Waves” was a revival of the Ludington Writers group’s previous publication, “Driftwood.”
That publication was started by founder George Dila, who passed away in 2016. It was dormant until the 2021 revival and rechristening. The publication was relaunched, in part, to honor Dila’s memory.
The Ludington Writers group meets for a movie night on April 4 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Writing critique meetings are scheduled for April 11 and 25.
Birkett said people can sign up for the Ludington Writers’ distribution list if they want to receive updates on “Making Waves,” group meetings, scholarships and all other Ludington Writers news.
A sign-up link is available at www.ludingtonwriters.org.