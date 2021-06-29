It has been roughly a year since students at the Ludington Youth Sailing School have been firmly planted in a sailboat.
On Monday, the LYSS began its summer sailing classes to teach area youth the basic learn-to-sail course that covers boat safety, boat care and general boat handling on all points of the sail.
Program coordinator Gary Ferguson said last year students were not able to touch a sailboat. This year is the program’s eighth year at the Ludington Yacht Club, which is located at 80 Second Street in Ludington.
The sailing school is still looking for participants for either the morning or afternoon classes which will be provided through Aug. 13.
The morning class meets from 9 a.m. to noon and the afternoon class meets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parents can register there children by going to www.ludingtonyouthsailingschool.org. A registration form can be downloaded and printed. It then can be mailed with a registration fee to Ludington Youth Sailing School, P.O. Box 132, Ludington, MI 49431.
The sailors to begin will be sailing on the Opti, which is one of the most popular sailing dinghies in the world. It has more than 150,000 boats officially registered with the class and many more built but never registered. The Opti is recognized as an International Class by the International Sailing Federation. Throughout the week the boats used include the JY15, and it is a one-design racer/day sailor. It can be sailed with two or three people comfortably and the Sunfish sailboat.
Also this year Tom Blackburn and Bill DeHummel of the Pentwater and Ludington yacht clubs will be talking with the young sailors about racing, which the Pentwater Yacht Club hosts ensign races every Wednesday.
During the sailing season, Andy Hamilton will be the land manager on the grounds. The instructors include Aubrey Pormoski, the lead instructor, with Colby Peplinski, Jacob Irelan and Gwen Shamel, who are all multiyear instructors.