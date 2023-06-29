Colorful Sunfish sailboats darted across Pere Marquette Lake this week which symbolizes the start of the Ludington Youth Sailing School summer program.
On Thursday with the aid of some wind, young sailors were using the skills taught earlier in the week by the U.S. Sailing Association-certified instructors. LYSS has been promoting both water safety and the enjoyment of sailing for many years and this year is no different, according to Andy Hamilton, land manager.
The classes provided students with the fundamentals of sailing, basic terminology and the life-long skill of sailing.
“The No. 1 thing we want students to learn and respect is safety on and around the water,” Hamilton said. “The most exciting part is watching them build self-confidence when they start sailing the boats themselves. They learn problem solving and independence.”
The on-the-water classroom, located just west of the Ludington Yacht Club, has provided the opportunity for thousands of children to gain a respect for the water, while promoting self-confidence all while working within a team concept.
The classes cover boat safety, boat care and general boat handling on all points of the sail. The students will learn about the weather, self-rescue techniques, participate in obstacle courses and racing all while sailing on Pere Marquette Lake. The class size is capped at 12 students per session; the morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon the afternoon session from 1-4 p.m.
Hamilton said during the years the LYSS has made some significant changes and improvements not only to the fleet of sailboats but also to the peninsula where the school is located.
“A majority of that is due to contributions and donations from local businesses, philanthropists and Ludington Area Schools,” he said.
The students this week consists of a mix of new and returning sailors, according to Hamilton.
“We see a lot of students attend multiple sessions each summer, and often those people are identified as potential instructors in the future.”
“I think it’s (sailing school) awesome,” said Gigi Rahmanian, whose 9-year-old daughter, Yassi, is participating in LYSS for the first time. “I think this is a unique experience. It is not offered everywhere where she can have an introductory course into sailing. This is a cool opportunity for her to learn a skill.”
Rahmanian said her daughter has loved each day of sailing school so far, even the days that the weather has not been ideal.
Hamilton credits his instructional staff as being the stars of the school.
“They are not just teaching, they are also building relationships and learning lifelong skills that will help them in the future,” he said. “We pick them (instructors) because they embrace being challenged and have a desire to help young people.”
Hamilton said there are still openings for the summer but classes are filling up fast he said. If interested in the sailing school people can visit their website at https://ludingtonyouthsailingschool.com/