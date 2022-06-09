Ludington’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a fine goods estate sale on June 17 and 18 to raise funds for its annual scholarships.
The AAUW distributes three or four $1000 scholarships to graduating seniors each year. This year the recipients were Allison Kaatz at Ludington High School, Solana Postma from Manistee High School and Lauren Knizacky from Mason County Central. The AAUW also provides $400 scholarships to students at West Shore Community College.
Criteria for these scholarships includes grade point average, family need, siblings in college, community service, unusual educational and career goals, extracurricular activities, work experience and application essay.
“We’ve had some amazing applicants,” said Patty Otto, the AAUW Ludington branch president.
The AAUW is an international organization that has existed in Michigan for 100 years. The Ludington branch is 86 years old. The group advocates for education and equity for women and girls with a strong commitment to public education.
Previously the group raised money for its scholarships through antique sales and used book sales. For the first time, it will host a fine goods estate sale in place of the book sale, but this is not a permanent change. The group hopes to return to the book sale next year.
“We are an advocate of education,” Otto said. “We’re all about reading… A lot of us are really very serious about the whole reading concept and to let go of the book sale would be just a sad thing.”
The group was not able to hold the book sale this year due to losing its location and its storage space. Since 1964 the book sale was held at Lakeview School, but this year the school was closed and demolished.
In addition, the storage units where the organization would save its books until the next sale has increased its rates. So, the women decided to donate all the books instead and give up the unit.
In the fall, the group will begin looking for an affordable place to store the books and a new location for the sale. Right now it is considering the new elementary school. For now, it will raise funds by selling “fine goods” such as china, dish sets, crystals, vases and more.
The sale will be at United Methodist Church on Friday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be setting up the sale on Thursday at the church from 12 to 6 p.m.
The goods for the sale are being provided by group members and their neighbors. Otto said they would not be going around asking for donations, but that they would accept donations if people have them. Donations can be dropped off during setup on Thursday.
The women came up with the idea for a fine goods sale because many of them are “estate sale junkies,” Otto said. They began talking about estate sales they had been to recently and how well they did. After realizing they all had multiple dish sets and things they did not need, they decided to hold an estate sale as the new fundraiser.
Some items will not be explicitly priced. They will be taking donations for whatever people think is a fair price. Usually when people know it’s for scholarships, they will be more generous, Otto said.
“But we’re not going to let someone finagle a beautiful glass vase for 50 cents,” she said.
Leftover goods will be given back to the original owner if they ask for it or donated to stores like Goodwill, Yada Yada Resale and St. Simon’s Bargain Center.
The goals of the Ludington branch of AAUW are to continue equity programs, network with other groups in the community, strengthen its relationship with the community college and hold public forums during campaign years.
The group would also like to expand its membership. There are currently 30 members ranging in age from 30-80 years old. They would love to welcome some younger, tech-savvy members to partake in their community service endeavors.
In its long history, the Ludington AAUW branch has sponsored and produced plays, held public forums for businessmen during World War II, conducted Children’s Hour at the library and Children’s Story Time every Wednesday on the radio station WKLA. They also promoted the formation of the community college and aid women in discrimination and harassment cases.
Now their focus is on getting women back out into the community after being locked in for two years during the pandemic.
“Now with the change going on where a lot of women started staying home in the last couple of years just because of COVID and the cost of daycare,” Otto said. “We kind of made leaps in success with getting women in the workforce and educated and now we’re in a little bit of a setback I think.”