The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education approved the superintendent’s contract amendments/approval on Monday during its regular meeting, and it included a annual pay raise and bonuses for achieving the completion of two parts of the district’s bond project.
School board president Steve Carlson said the contract was extended by a year to end in June 2024, and the annual salary was increased for Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
“Salary is changed from $124,848 to $140,079 annually. In recognizing the amount of travel necessary for a person doing his job, the district is adding a $200 a month travel allowance and $100 per month cell phone allowance,” Carlson said.
Carlson said the district sought to recognize the amount of time of work outside the daily activities that go into running a district, especially when overseeing a construction project the size as the one the one happening in Ludington.
“To that end, we are adding a one-time $5,000 payment on the completion of elementary school project later this year,” Carlson said. “In addition, a $10,000 one-time payment for the oversight of the (secondary) school project payable at the end of the contact year 2024.
“The board believes it is critical to incentivize Superintendent Kennedy to continue his leadership in the district at a minimum to the completion of the construction projects.”
Carlson said in overseeing a $100 million construction project or guiding the district through a pandemic, it became clear to the board that Kennedy performed at the highest levels.
He went on to say during last month’s superintendents evaluation by the board of education in closed session, the board and Kennedy discussed many things.
“We discussed the completion of his doctorate degree at the University of Michigan,” Carlson said, “the excellent working relationship he has with teaching staff, administrators and support staff; his governmental advocacy for Ludington Area Schools at the local and state level; his project stewardship with the construction projects that are ongoing in the district; his leadership with the Mason County Promise; his commitment of making sure the students in our district are prepared with an excellent education; and, of course, leading the district through the very complex issues surrounding the pandemic.”
Carlson said Kennedy is exactly the leader that the district needs in the complex challenges of the time.
“The board asked that I work with the district’s attorneys and evaluate the compensation in other high-performing districts in the State of Michigan to bring a more competitive superintendent contract to the board for consideration,” Carlson said.
Several board members commented in positive light on behalf of the work that Kennedy has provided to the district.