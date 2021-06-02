A group of five friends, Dawson Segraves, Torin Saxton, Savanna Stark, Hans Morgan and Matt Rasgaitis — also known as K5 Pictures — did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from filming ‘Farewell My Darling,’ the first film under the name of K5 Pictures.
The film will premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Rotary Park, according to Segraves.
“It will be a very festive event celebrating those who made the movie,” Segraves said. “There is no fee, but K5 Pictures will accept donations which all go back into making movies.”
The film is a coming-of-age hero’s journey, according to Segraves.
“The film is set in Ludington in 1976 and follows a girl named Jenny, who writes music and graduated high school in 1976.”
The movie takes place in August during a span of two days.
Segraves, who wrote the script, said Jenny never thought she would have the opportunity to leave Ludington to pursue her passion of music. During this span, she is presented with the opportunity to leave town to pursue her dream. She is presented with a bus ticket, and she struggles with the decision to go or stay.
“It is sort of a coming of age into a new world story,” he said.
Segraves said K5 Pictures began filming the movie in June 2020 and was nearly completed by August 2020.
“We actually ended up wrapping the film in November,” he said. “There were one or two scenes that we never got so we wrapped in November.”
Segraves started writing the film in 2019 right after their film “Julie: A Summer of Love” was released.
“It has been almost two years,” said Segraves. “We thought Julie was a big thing, in terms of scale this movie absolutely dwarfs that movie. It has a longer run time between an hour and 10-to-20-minutes.”
Segraves said the sets that K5 Pictures constructed for this movie were larger than anything they have built before.
“We were in over our heads, but in a good way,” he said. “We also started the formation of K5 Pictures as a company. (It was) the five of us, the five founding members were the crew that made this movie.”
The cast includes: Kirin Krafthefer, who plays Jenny; Ben Walunas, who plays Randy; Matt Rasgaitis, who plays Bobby; Kayla Reed, who plays Sharon; Ryleigh Crawford, who plays Ann; Hans Morgan, who plays Eric; and, Cassidy Foster, who plays Sheila.
A lot of these actors are ones that he worked with before along with some new ones, according to Segraves.
“It is really nice working in this time that we are in because we make these movies with very little to no money. The money is kind of right out of our pockets,” he said. “In terms of actors who come to help, it is about them giving some of their free time to help us out and give what they can to the story.”
Segraves said he’s lucky a lot of these people who are involved in his movies are also involved in the arts. Almost all of them are artists in their own way and he went to school with most of them so he has that connection with them already.
“One day I hope that I will be at a stage in my life that I will be able to give them a little bit more than just my thanks,” Segraves said. “As of now that is all I can do but I think everybody ends up seeing the final product and is happy with the time they spent doing it.”
If you saw the movie “Julie” these two movies sorta work hand-in-hand, according to Segraves.
“They are not connected, but they are in a way. They are cousins of each other,” Segraves said. “If you liked Julie you will love this film. I have a love for this era (the 1970s). I felt like I could give it just a little bit more than I did.
“Whether it’s from the writing of the story, the sets we needed to build, the amount of immersion I can have the audience feel in this era, I know I could do it better and I could do it one more time with this large cast of characters. I knew I could do it one better.”