A gift shop and candy emporium is officially open for business at the Mason County Historical Society’s soon-to-be headquarters on Ludington Avenue.
Inside patrons can find shirts and sweaters with original designs not seen before on the avenue, cubbies full of candy, books on Michigan and Mason County history, candles, mugs, woodcrafts and more.
“This space really represents all of Mason County,” said Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the historical society.
The grand opening Friday morning marked another step toward the full opening of the Mason County Research Center — a museum, artifact warehouse and event center that will serve as the historical society’s base of operations in downtown Ludington.
The gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The shop itself will serve as the historical society’s “welcome center,” said Berringer. On one wall, a looping video tells the evolution of the historical society, while another wall tells about the society’s three museums.
As well as merchandise, visitors can pick up tickets to those museums: the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, Historic White Pine Village and the research center itself, which will feature historical exhibits.
At the wall of candy, you can buy sweets by the weight, an old-fashioned system that gives the shop another hit of retro flair.
“It used to be you could get penny candy, quarter candy, you could buy it by the half-pound, you could buy it by the pound,” Berringer said. “We wanted to bring that feel back.”
The society worked with designers to create unique new local apparel. Ducks wade in a lush river on sweaters bearing the society’s name. On one shirt, two sasquatches sidle through a forest under the text “Hanging with the locals,” and on another, a bear prowls multi-colored pine trees over the text “Where Lumber is King — Ludington, Michigan.”
Some of the furniture in the shop itself came straight out of the society’s collection. Bundles of decorated paper plates were stocked for sale in a 1930s washing and drying machine, and more items were stocked in an early 20th century bassinet.
Where other shops on the avenue lean into Ludington’s beachy side, wood plays heavily into the gift shop’s design — on the sales counter, on wall paneling and in the knick-knacks for sale.
“When this county was founded, lumber was king, and the woods really were a big part of people’s lives,” Berringer said, “so we went with a very woodsy feel.”
It’s also an acknowledgement of how what is now “downtown” used to be “the woods.” Early in Ludington’s history, the research center building was a grocery store — one that closed down “because it was considered too far out in the woods,” Berringer said.
The goal is for the whole research center to have a grand opening by Sept. 1, Berringer said.
“Renovations are wrapping up to the building, so now the next phase for the interior’s going to be our exhibit design,” she said.