A mural commemorating local Congressional Medal of Honor recipients was taken down and transported to Historic White Pine Village for storage, with plans to relocate and reassemble it at the Ludington American this spring.
“Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own,” which depicts World War II medal recipient William R. Charette and Civil War recipient Charles H. DePuy, was removed Tuesday from its placement at 301 S. James St. on the north side of a building owned by PJP Holdings.
The mural is managed by the Mason County Historical Society, which runs White Pine Village, along with the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and the Mason County Emporium.
In April 2022, PJP asked that the mural come down to accommodate renovations, including the installation of windows on the wall that previously braced the mural.
Almost one year later, “Ludington’s Own” finally came down, as workers from Heirloom Construction carefully removed its panels on Tuesday morning.
Rebecca Berringer, Mason County Historical Society executive director, said there are a few reasons why the mural is being taken to White Pine Village.
“We’re going to store it out there primarily because we want to wait until it warms up a little bit,” Berringer said.
The other reason the mural’s heading to storage is that there’s still work to be done at the American Legion before it can be placed there.
At 16 feet, “Ludington’s Own” is a bit too tall for the Legion’s 12-foot walls, and some modifications are required.
“There’s some work that needs to take place at the American Legion to prep their building,” Berringer said. “They need to build a 4-foot wall on the roof, so we’re going to meet with Heirloom and their team to come up with a schedule for how we can do those things.”
Both the Historical Society and the American Legion are working to raise funds to make it work.
The total cost is expected to be around $15,000, according to Berringer, who said about $8,500 has been raised so far.
“We’re about halfway there,” she said. “We really need to see if we can raise the remaining funds to help cover that cost.”
Donations can be made online at www.masoncountymihistory.org, by calling the Historical Society at (231) 843-4808, or by stopping by the Mason County Emporium at 130 E. Ludington Ave.
Those who want to submit donations to the Legion can do so by sending contributions to the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post at 318 N. James St., Ludington, MI 49431. Checks should be earmarked for the Mural Relocation Project.
There’s been more time to plan out the mural’s future than was initially expected.
After the request to remove the mural first came through, PJP Holdings put the building up for sale, which led to uncertainty about whether the project needed to continue.
Berringer said she didn’t hear more about the mural until last week, when she received an email stating that the time had come for it to be taken down.
She said she’s grateful for the leeway, noting that she’s sure others in the area feel the same way.
“The veterans in our community, I think, would have been pretty upset to see it come down, haphazardly, without any plan or explanation,” she said, adding that both the Historical Society and the American Legion are “doing their best” to honor the heroes depicted in the mural and to do right by the veteran community at large.
“I think the American Legion’s going to be a beautiful home for it,” she said. “That’s going to be a beautiful location and well-deserved, and a great way to honor all the veterans in the area.”