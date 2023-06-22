A mural commemorating Ludington’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients finally arrived at its new home Thursday, capping off more than a year of uncertainty about its future placement.
“Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own” is now visible to the public again, on the south-facing side of the Ludington American Legion building at 318 N. James St.
The mural had been in storage at the Mason County Historical Society’s Historic White Pine Village since March, when it was removed from its former spot on the north side of the building at 301 S. James St. at the request of building owners Michael and Kelly Parker of PJP Holdings.
The historical society, which manages the city’s murals, was initially asked to remove “Ludington’s Own” in April 2022, as PJP was planning to renovate and sell the building.
A search soon began for a new home, and the Ludington American Legion stepped up and offered to house the mural.
Mason County Historical Society President James Jensen said it’s a relief to finally have the mural back on display.
“It was a long process but we’re happy it’s here,” Jensen told the Daily News on Thursday. “We looked at a lot of different locations, and eventually this turned out to be the one that made the most sense.
“Our friends at the Legion really wanted it here, and it’s just a great piece. I’m so excited to see it up again.”
Jensen said it was a surprise to hear that the mural had to be moved, and he appreciates the help of crews from Heirloom Construction, who took it down, got it into storage, and relocated it.
Jensen said the initial hope was that the mural would be in place by Memorial Day, but at least it’s up in time for the Fourth of July.
The move was made easier by the fact that the 16-foot by 36-foot mural breaks down into several smaller, more manageable pieces. Jensen said he’s grateful to the Ludington Mural Society — which left the city’s murals in the historical society’s care when it dissolved in 2014 — for using multiple metal panels, adding that if “Ludington’s Own” had been painted on one large surface, it would have been lost.
Jensen said the successful relocation of the mural was the result of a collaborative effort by the historical society, the American Legion and the “donors in the community that stepped up” to help.
“There are some people that made some pretty substantial donations when they heard we had this project going on, and I want to thank them,” he said.
Once the American Legion agreed to house the mural, fundraising efforts began by both entities to ensure that it was properly anchored to the Legion’s south-facing outer wall, which required the construction of a 4-foot wall on the building’s roof.
The work cost about $15,000, and Jensen said while the goal amount is in sight, some funds are still needed.
Donations can be made online at www.masoncountymihistory.org, by calling (231) 843-4808, or by visiting or sending checks to the Mason County Emporium at 130 E. Ludington Ave. To have funds applied to the project, write “Murals” in the memo line.
The historical society also has to protect murals from sun damage by applying UV coating every few years. Jensen said the relocation of the mural was an “unexpected expense” that strained existing funds, and that donations are always appreciated.
“Ludington’s Own” depicts World War II medal recipient William R. Charette and Civil War recipient Charles H. DePuy. The mural was completed in July 2004 by artist Terry Dickinson of Kingsley and sponsored by Argue Communications, AMVETS and veteran friends.
Jensen said it’s great to have the mural back up and visible to the public at such a fitting location.
“There was no question, when we were told it had to move, that it had to go someplace, and that it had to be displayed,” he said. “This is too important to the community.”