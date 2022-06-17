A mural commemorating two Mason County Medal of Honor recipients has found a fitting future home at the Ludington American Legion.
“Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own,” which is owned and maintained by the Mason County Historical Society, will be moving from its current spot on the north side of the 301 S. James St. building owned by PJP Holdings to American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 at 318 N. James St., according to Rebecca Berringer, the historical society’s executive director.
The 16-foot painting depicts William R. Charette and Charles H. DePuy, two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients with local roots.
The historical society learned it would have to find a new spot for “Ludington’s Own” earlier this year, when word came from PJP that renovations were planned for the South James Street building, including the installation of windows on the wall where the mural is placed.
In April, PJP Holdings co-owner Michael Parker told the Daily News that the building could no longer accommodate the mural.
The historical society sought input from the community about where the mural should go, hoping a local business would offer to house the painting.
After receiving several offers, the society decided the American Legion was the best fit, according to Berringer.
“The board looked at the different locations,” she said. “We’re grateful to the people who offered, but we thought the American Legion is the right home for it.”
The decision was made about a week ago, Berringer said, but there’s no set timeline regarding when the move might happen. There are still a few details to work out, including how to fund the mural’s relocation.
“The big thing is that the cost to move the mural is upwards of $15,000 to take the mural down and transport it,” Berringer said, “and then there’s a stub wall that has to be built on the roof of the American Legion.”
She said the 16-foot-tall “Ludington’s Own” is “so large … we knew it was going to be a big cost,” adding that, at 12 feet, the Legion will need to build about a “4-foot addition to the top of its roof” to safely place the mural without potentially causing damage.
Berringer said neither the historical society nor the American Legion currently has an additional $15,000 in their respective budgets, so fundraising efforts are underway to help defray the cost of the mural’s relocation.
Donations to the historical society can be made through at www.masoncountymihistory.org.
“As soon as we can raise the funds to move the mural, we’ll move it,” Berringer said, adding that the American Legion will also do some fundraising on its end.
Berringer said she’s grateful to the American Legion for hosting “Ludington’s Own.”
“The Legion has been wonderful and they’re looking to help in any way they can,” she said. “It’s a good fit, it will be a wonderful home there. That’s where it belongs. You’ve got all the veterans there that use the facility, and you have the park where kids will be able to see the mural.”
Berringer said the hope is that mural’s new placement will bolster the younger generation’s appreciation for history and for two of Mason County’s heroes.
Ludington American Legion Post Commander Mike Kuhn said it’s “an honor” to provide the mural with a new home, and that Legion leaders and members alike made a push to take it on once they learned about the need for a relocation.
“We saw it like everyone else did, in the paper, and we had some members approach us about being a new home for it and we went from there,” Kuhn said. “We had a meeting with our board and our members, and it was a pretty unanimous decision that it should be located at our post. It fits right in with being a veterans organization.”
The mural will go on the post’s south-facing wall on James Street, where Kuhn said it will “be seen … more readily than” than at its current location.
“It’s a perfect home for it,” Kuhn said.
Those who want help the Legion cove the cost of reinforcing the wall can send contributions to the post at 318 N. James St., Ludington, MI 49431. Checks should be earmarked for the Mural Relocation Project.
“Ludington’s Own” was completed in July 2004 by artist Terry Dickinson. It was sponsored by Argue Communications, AMVETS and veteran friends groups.
In 2014, when the Ludington Mural Society dissolved, the historical society took over the preservation and maintenance of “Ludington’s Own,” along with nine others. The society regularly protects them from UV damage.
Berringer said the historical society will continue to own and maintain the mural, as it does with several others in Ludington.