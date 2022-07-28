Stearns Park Beach hosted the second beach bonfire of the summer with live music provided by Eric Engblade. Cars in the parking lot featured license plates from a variety of states, including Illinois, Minnesota, New York and more. People pulled out lawn chairs to watch the sunset, enjoy the warmth of the fire and listen to the folk music. Some songs were even about Ludington and the Badger.
Ludington's second beach bonfire draws large crowd
