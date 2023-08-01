Following the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends festival, organizers are feeling grateful to the community for making the event such a resounding success.
The festival, held July 8-9 at Waterfront Park after a three-year delay due to the pandemic, was the “biggest and best ever,” according to Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli.
He said the two-day concert raised more than ever before — about $69,800, all told.
“That’s about $20,000 more than we’ve done in the past,” Santarelli said. “The community really supported the effort this time.”
This year’s funds sent Ludrock’s all-time gross total surging past the $400,000 mark, which includes all contributions since the festival started 13 years ago. Those dollars have gone back to charitable organizations in the area, and will continue to do so.
With the grand finale concert now in the rearview, Santarelli said the next step is to finalize setting up an endowment fund through the Community Foundation for Mason County. The aim of the fund will be to help support local music projects in perpetuity, even in Ludrock’s absence.
Santarelli said the hope is to “dunk” about $40,000 into the fund once it’s established.
“That’s still in its preliminary stages, and we’re still waiting for all the approvals that go along with that, but … that’s a decent start,” he said. “I don’t know how many organizations can boast that number.”
Ludrock is waiting on approval from the Muskegon Community Foundation — which oversees Mason County’s foundation — for the endowment fund to become official.
Santarelli said he takes pride in the fact that the $400,000-plus was raised “a dollar at a time,” without any major corporate sponsors or benefactors — a reflection of the grassroots, community-minded nature of Ludrock.
He said he’s overwhelmed with gratitude at the public’s support and its positive response to Ludrock and its mission.
“It’s a testament to this community,” he said. “I think people got the message.”
That message, in short, is in the festival’s title: Music and friends.
And kindness, compassion and acceptance, all of which were on display everywhere Santarelli looked during the Ludrock finale.
“Everyone was so kind and generous,” he said.
Santarelli has been on the receiving end of that generosity himself. He was gifted a guitar won by a Ludrock attendee, which he plans to give to a kid in the area with an interest in music.
That generosity was also at play in the journey of a portrait of Chris “Boatman” Herlein by Chris VanWyck.
Herlein, a close friend of Santarelli’s and one of the linchpins of Ludrock, passed away from COVID-19 in 2021. Santarelli badly wanted the portrait, but someone else won it in the raffle.
“It’s unclear to me who actually did win it, but they gave it to me,” Santarelli said, tears welling up in his eyes.
He plans to pay it forward.
“One of Boat’s favorite spots was the SandBar,” Santarelli said. “I gave it to them, and they’re going to put it by the stool where he always sat.
“If I kept it, it would just be on my wall and very few people would get to see it, but this will get a lot more views, and a lot more people mentioning his name.”
Santarelli said Boatman was there in spirit at Ludrock’s finale, with the beloved DJ’s family members in attendance, and many photographs of him on display during the show.
“It’s just one story like that after another,” Santarelli said of the generosity and camaraderie that have defined Ludrock since the start. “And those are only the ones I was involved with and saw, but there was stuff going on all over the place.”
Santarelli said he wants to thank the Ludrock board — Larry Ames, Nanette Scribner, Connie Anderson and Jess Stubbs — for all their work over the years.
The volunteers, too, were “relentless” in their support of the event, he said, as were the 40 sponsors and raffle item donors.
Santarelli also thanked the bands that participated in the two-day event, calling them “stellar.”
“Everybody brought their A game,” he said.
He reiterated that he’s “never done this alone,” acknowledging the board, the volunteers, the bands and the community as a whole.
“I’m just the dork that stands in front of it.”
There’s a chance someone will step in and take over the summer concert, but that’s uncertain for now, and Santarelli is fine with it, either way.
“If that was truly the last one, we sent her off in high fashion,” Santarelli said.
Whatever happens next, Santarelli said he feels good about the mark Ludrock has made.
“People ask me all the time if I’m going to miss it, but Ludrock is still there,” he said. “Everything that I love about Ludrock is still there for me. All of the friendships, all the stellar humans I’ve met, all of the acts of kindness — they still exist, and people are carrying that with them.”
While Ludrock might be over, its spirit will continue through the people it affected. And Santarelli said the organization will still be around to support and promote other groups, and to volunteer.
There’s also at least one more concert in Ludrock’s future — the smaller, Halloween-themed Night of Fright, which will be held Oct. 28 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.