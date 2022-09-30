For the first time in years, music fans in Mason County have not one, but possibly two Ludrock events to look forward to.
The organization’s Halloween-themed Night of Fright concert is primed to make a comeback on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Though there are still some details to iron out, the concert is a go, according to Ludock founder Ed Santarelli.
The lineup for Night of Fright is still being finalized, but some things have already been set.
Santarelli said doors will open at 6 p.m., admission will be $5 or free for children 12 and younger, and proceeds will benefit LACA, which will present the event alongside 94.1 K-Rock and Ludrock.
The evening will feature a tribute to K-Rock DJ Chris “Boatman” Herlein, who passed away from COVID-19 last year.
Organized Chaos and Big Round Sound will handle the lights and sound, respectively.
Aside from the virtual Girls Rock concert last year, Night of Fright 8 will mark the first Ludrock show since 2019.
More information about Night of Fright 8 will be coming soon, according to Santarelli.
LUDROCK 10?
Santarelli said his organization is also eyeing summer 2023 for the return of the main Ludrock event, which is traditionally held over a two-day period at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
The 10th and final year for Ludrock was originally scheduled for 2020 for the summer concert, but that event — along with the rest of the Ludrock slate for the year — was canceled due to the pandemic.
Santarelli stressed that the summer concert still needs to be approved by the Ludington City Council, but he said he plans to seek the OK from the city.