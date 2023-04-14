The Mason County Historical Society is launching its summer-long celebration of Ludington’s 150th anniversary with a kick-off event featuring a presentation about the city’s lumbering heritage and the unveiling of two new MCHS services.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College, will give a presentation on how the area’s economy was shaped by the lumbering industry.
“It’s going to go over the history and development of Ludington, with a focus on lumbering,” MCHS Executive Director Rebecca Berringer told the Daily News. “That’s really what brought people here.”
Nagle said he plans to address “some personalities and some major players” of the era, while also discussing the end of the industry and the legacy of Antoine E. Cartier and J.S. Stearns.
“I’ll talk a little bit about how, yes, they were lumber barons, but they also contributed to the post-lumber economy of the area,” Nagle said.
His presentation will also include information on Ludington’s earliest Native American settlers.
Berringer said the historical society is “very excited” to have Nagle speak at the event.
The kick-off event will also serve as a chance to introduce attendees to some new services offered by MCHS.
One such service is a new genealogy database, which will allow locals — and visitors with local ties — to research their family connections in the Ludington area.
“The goal will be to help people do research if they want to learn about their family members. Some of it they’ll be able to do on their own, and other things they’ll need help (with),” she said.
The historical society has already started the database, which includes information on roughly 25 to 30 people, according to Berringer.
“As it grows, the bigger the research tool it will be for people looking to find history information on their loved ones,” she said.
MCHS members will get a certain number of research entries along with their memberships, and there will be a small fee for non-members who wish to use the service.
Berringer said the historical society is hoping to bolster an interest in local family history. Long-term goals include implementing workshops to guide people through the genealogical research process and to provide resources to those hoping to learn more about their family tree.
She said the aim is to “teach people not only how to do research, but also why it’s important.”
The other new attraction set to be announced during the event is the Historic Homes of Mason County program.
The program will give people an opportunity to enter their homes to be considered as historic sites by the historical society.
Those who receive the designation will receive a plaque to mount on their home, and will be recognized on the MCHS website and during the society’s annual dinner.
“The committee that’s worked on it will do a little presentation talking about it,” Berringer said, adding that applications will be available during Thursday’s event.
Berringer said there will also be time to tour the Mason County Research Center for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to do so yet.
Ludington’s sesquicentennial will be commemorated with events throughout the summer, including a series of presentations by MCHS President James Jensen.
Jensen will speak at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, June through September, on a different topic relevant to Ludington’s history, Berringer said.