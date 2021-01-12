The Lake County Sheriff’s Office learned the identity of the person that was found late last week.
Lake County Sheriff’s Det./Lt. Brad Nixon said Tuesday the person was identified as Scott Hoffman of Luther. Hoffman was believed to be 53.
Nixon said Hoffman’s remains are at the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. Nixon said Hoffman potentially was deceased as early as last summer. He lived alone, he said, and much of his family was in southern portion of the state.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information regarding Hoffman’s death should contact Nixon at 231-745-2712.
Deputies were called at 8:21 p.m. Friday to a scene near the intersection of Raymond and 4 1/2 Mile roads in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab on the body’s recovery as well as Lake County Victim’s Services, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Emergency Management and the Luther and Tustin fire departments.