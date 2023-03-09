March is social work appreciation month and the Ludington Daily News sat down with Licensed Master Social Worker Rebecca MacDougall to discuss the profession and how it plays a role in Mason County and its surrounding communities.
“I received my bachelor’s of social work from Central Michigan University and my masters of social work from Grand Valley State University,” MacDougall said. “I was interested in helping others at a young age and although the specific careers I was interested in changed as I grew, I always knew that I wanted to work in a helping profession.
“I thought about majoring in education, but became interested in psychology. I decided to take as many psychology classes as I could to begin to learn more about the field. It was one of my psychology professors who suggested that I look into social work as a major.
“He told me that the work I was describing, and being unsure about whether I wanted to attend graduate school, social work would allow me to do the work I wanted to do with a bachelor’s degree. I researched social work as a major and a profession and decided to change my major.”
MacDougall has been working as a social worker for more than 10 years and like her professor told her, she has been able to work in a variety of roles with both of her degrees.
“I’ve done medical/long-term care social work and private practice therapy,” she said. “Social workers can work in many different roles at the bachelor and master levels. Case management is a huge role for a lot of (those with bachelor’s degrees). Social workers can work as therapists in agencies or independently; at agencies like Department of Health and Human Services, Community Mental Health, hospitals, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, schools, hospice, home care, court systems, inpatient facilities and a variety of other community services agencies.”
While MacDougall currently runs her own private practice, Serenity Point Counseling and Wellness, she stated that no matter which part of the social work field people decide to work in, many times they overlap and work together for the common good of each individual they are serving.
“All social work, as well as other professionals doing the same work, jobs are important,” MacDougall said. “Social workers often serve as links to community resources. They help provide guidance to necessary services. They provide support and case management. Social workers are able to learn and share skills to help their clients.
“As a therapist, I feel that my job is important because we all need support at times in our lives. Some people may not have people in their lives who are supportive; they may not feel safe or heard. Sometimes it is uncomfortable to share some of what we are thinking and feeling with others. Sometimes we need to hear others’ perspectives, insights or we need guidance. A professional can offer these things differently than even our closest family members and friends.
“Therapists are able to help in a way that our support people cannot. Therapists are third parties, who do not have the same emotional investment in our lives that our loved ones do. Therapists have a multitude of skills and tools that we can teach others when it comes to managing mental health.”
As a therapist, MacDougall stated that she works with many area agencies that provide additional support and services to her clients. She also stated that many of her clients come to therapy looking for more than just therapy, but also offer support that can help them along their journey. MacDougall said she sees these needs often, but is worried that the amount of people and/or organizations locally is limited.
“I am in contact with other agencies as needed depending on the client’s situation,” she said. “I see clients with a variety of mental health concerns. I think that overall we are seeing an increase in people seeking services with a limited number of therapists to see them, which shows that more people are seeking care. I am trained in various modalities and keep obtaining relevant training to learn new information to best serve clients.”
Working in private practice, MacDougall stated that she doesn’t have many clients with misconceptions about what social workers do, but she stated that many people who work in areas dealing with children and families deal with misconceptions about what they really do a lot more.
“I think sometimes people get confused on what a social worker can do and what we are here for,” she said. “There’s a negative stigma sometimes. I don’t see it that often, but I’ve heard negative comments about people in child welfare in general. I think a lot of that is a lack of knowledge on what their roles are and what they can or cannot do and expectations people have of them.”
In Mason County, the amount of services needed compared to the amount of services available don’t always match up. MacDougall stated that she hopes that people who are interested in helping others might look into social work as a career.
“I try to encourage new people to get into the field, as there will always be a need for mental health services,” she said. “Virtual therapy is a good option as well, especially when a lot of therapists have waiting lists. There are a lot of different roles social workers can take on.”