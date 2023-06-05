Members of the Ludington Area Catholic School community along with Christine James’ Ludington Elementary School third grade class present Maci Jensen, 5, and her parents Lars and Rosie Jensen with a mobile made from 1,000 paper cranes. Jensen is fighting a rare form of melanoma that was discovered earlier this year.
LAC students, James’ students and other students and community members across Mason County helped fold 1,000 paper cranes as a sign of hope in Japanese culture. Jensen was the fifth recipient of a 1,000 paper crane mobile made by Mason County residents in the last month and a half.
Jensen’s teacher, LAC preschool teacher Heather Zwick stated that Jensen is one of the happiest, most resilient children she knows and her classroom of 11 other preschoolers have been praying for their friend, Maci everyday.
Jensen is receiving more treatment today in Grand Rapids and her mom, Rosie told the audience at Monday’s crane presentation that they hope to receive more information about what will be the next steps in Maci’s treatment.
“We want to thank everyone who has helped Maci and who has prayed for her,” Rosie Jensen said. “We appreciate all the kids who helped make these cranes for Maci, it means so much to us.”