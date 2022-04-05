After three long years, the Ludington Gus Macker tournament is making its return to Stearns Park this summer.
The 3-on-3 charity basketball tournament has been canceled since 2019 due to pandemic-related concerns, but it will be back for its 30th year June 18-19 at Stearns Park.
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the tournament, stated Tuesday that registration is open through May 30 with spots for 700 teams.
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller said the decision to move forward with the tournament was made in fall 2021, and the Ludington City Council signed off on Macker’s return in November.
“When we submitted that request to the city, we wanted to get moving on the plans,” Miller said. “That was the deciding factor.”
She added that the Chamber has still “been keeping an eye on things” with respect to the pandemic, “but we’re really comfortable, and I think people are ready to get back to normal.”
Miller said people can expect more of what they’ve always seen at past tournaments: fun, food, 50 courts of basketball, slam-dunk contests and more.
There will be “some small changes in terms of layout,” such as a repositioning of the vendors onto Lakeshore Drive to open up space at the park, according to Miller.
“We’re kind of creating a food court there on Lakeshore Drive and that’s to free up space in the park. We’re limited with space … (and we want to) make it more efficient and convenient for everybody,” she said.
Another change is that the traditional Gus Busters will not be involved this year, due to a change in policy from Gus Macker HQ.
“We will have certified officials on every court,” Miller said. “That’s a new Macker standard. … So we’ve got the call out to anyone who’s a certified official who wants to help out. We could use some help in that regard.”
Miller said it feels good to be preparing for Macker again, and she imagines the public will feel the same way after such a long wait.
“It’s a nice signal to us all that things are coming back online and we’re getting back into a routine,” she said. “This event means more than just a weekend of basketball for those who participate. So many of our local service clubs and high school athletic departments benefit from it. … It’s a way to raise money for good causes in the community and it feels good to be back.”
In 2019, the Ludington tournament resulted in more than $27,500 in donations, with the Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments among the recipients, according to a press release from the chamber. The 2018 tournament brought in more than $30,000.
Miller said the tournament’s return should be good for Ludington’s economy, too.
“We bring 700 teams to town and with them come families and kids and spouses and friends, so it’s a good weekend for the community to showcase what it’s like here in the summer,” she said. “It’s the best of the best on the tournament trail for Gus Macker. We’re really excited about bringing people back to Ludington and showing them a good time.”
Registration is for each team of four players — three primary players and one alternate — is $180 and ends at 5 p.m. May 30.
For more information or to register, visit www.macker.com/ludington-mi.
Certified officials who would like to get involved with the tournament should contact the chamber at (231) 845-0324.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018.