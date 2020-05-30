The race will go on.
HELP Ministry announced it still plans to host its annual Make A Difference bicycle ride event — possibly with a few alterations.
The bike ride is a fundraiser to support Hands Extended Loving People, which helps the economically disadvantaged in the Ludington community.
“We are tentatively planning on doing it (like normal). If we can’t, then we ask people to still ride on their own and send us photos,” said Larry Lange, executive director.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or access to our e-edition.