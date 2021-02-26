SCOTTVILLE — There are some discrepancies between the report stemming from the December 2020 investigation into former Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Magaluk’s personnel file from the City of Scottville.
The Daily News obtained a copy of Magaluk’s June 2020 performance review from the City of Scottville through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In the review, which was conducted by the city commission in closed session to discuss Magaluk’s first full year in the position, efficiency is listed as one of her greatest strengths.
However, that efficiency was later called into question during the investigation, which was conducted by an ad-hoc subcommittee of the city commission. The process eventually led to Magaluk’s resignation through a mutual-separation agreement with the city, approved on Feb. 1.
The subcommittee was formed in December 2020, and the investigation was conducted Dec. 9-17. A meeting with Magaluk about the findings of the investigation was initially set to be the subject of a closed session for the city commission in January, but the purpose of that session was changed to allow commissioners to hear City Attorney Carlos Alvarado’s legal advice after the mutual-separation agreement was proposed by Magaluk.
The investigation led to a report which documented several incidents showing “a pattern of inefficiency… in the performance of her duties,” according to Detective Aaron Sailor of the Scottville Police Department. Sailor compiled the report at the request of the subcommittee, but at no point was the investigation a criminal matter.
Some of the incidents in the report, such as the city’s trunkline maintenance contract with MDOT, electrical work at city hall, and the placement of nuisance abatement costs on the city’s tax rolls, date back to 2019. However, those issues were not specifically discussed with Magaluk during her performance evaluation with the commission.
The Daily News attempted to contact Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer for a comment, but did not receive a response by presstime.
Bruce Krieger, who was mayor at the time of the performance review, said the commission might not have been aware of the issues at the time.
Krieger told the Daily News he did not recall discussing the issues with Magaluk during her review, and said some of those issues may have “slipped by” the commission.
Krieger said if there was an oversight, it could have been, at least in part, because of him and the other members of the commission.
“I wouldn’t say it’s all (Magaluk’s) fault. I’m not gonna blame her completely,” Krieger said.
Magaluk said that, prior to the investigation, she was never asked about the issues by the commission.
Additionally, Magaluk and Krieger each told the Daily News that Magaluk never received any reprimands or warnings from the city.
As part of its most recent FOIA request to the city, the Daily News asked for Magaluk’s personnel file, as well as any written reprimands issued to Magaluk during her tenure. No such documents were provided, and Alvarado stated that only the performance review was available.
In the performance review, efficiency is only one of the strengths listed by the commission with respect to Magaluk.
They also noted that she “has (the) ability to handle situations or learn how to,” has a “strong understanding of the city’s budget,” gives “timely responses (and) gets back to staff in a timely manner even if not in (the) office,” “listens to ideas,” is “more than happy to sit down and discuss ongoing issues.”
The commission also stated that Magaluk “always answers the phone when needed, truly wants Scottville to succeed, keeps commission updated, is very good at preparing reports and providing the information (that) the commission asked her to.”
The commissioners did highlight several areas in which Magaluk could, in their opinion, improve, some of which may relate to the incidents discussed in the investigation.
Despite the praise for Magaluk’s timely responses, elsewhere in the commissioners’ collective comments, it is stated that she “(did) not provide information in a timely manner.” It is unclear which commissioner made this note, as the comments are merged together.
The commission also asked Magaluk to “Please return calls in a timely fashion,” and “Don’t let too much time lapse between things that need to be taken care of.”
There is also a section where the commission recommends scheduling a meeting to help iron out confusion regarding the delegation of duties. This was one of the recurring themes of the report, as several of the incidents were stated to be the responsibility of the city manager, while Magaluk asserted that they fell under the purview of the city treasurer.
Magaluk said she’s unsure of whether such a meeting ever took place, though she noted there was follow-up regarding the duties of the Department of Public Works, which the commission asked that she familiarize herself with.
She also noted that “a follow-up training was planned for the commission so they could better understand the role of the staff. I am not sure if this will still take place now or not.”
Magaluk noted that, overall, the commission determined during the review that she was performing her duties adequately and in accordance with her contract.
“My review was deemed satisfactory, and I received the raise that was tied into my contract,” Magaluk stated.
Magaluk’s resignation through the mutual-separation agreement was retroactively made effective Jan. 18, 2021. It guarantees her a lump-sum severance payment of $15,000, and states that the city will not contest her right to file for unemployment benefits.