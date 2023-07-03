When most people think of a library they probably think of a quiet place to study, read or do research. On Monday, the volume at the Ludington library was ratcheted up a few notches as magician Gordon Russ brought his comedic magic show to the Mason County District Library.
Russ, who has performed his show at both the Ludington and Scottville libraries for more than 20 years, combines magic with comedy for an interactive show for both children and adults.
For the Ludington show, Russ performed his show for about 50 people and had young and old alike howling with laughter. Much of his show is filled with physical comedy and several times throughout the show he brings a number of young volunteers up on to a makeshift stage, usually the floor, in front of the room, where he interacts with volunteers usually over a magic trick that is soon turned into a comedic opportunity for Russ.
“It is the live performance, the interaction with kids, that I love,” Russ said.
Russ looks forward to the shows in Ludington and the interactions with the audience.
“I look forward to that,” he said. “A lot of kids do not see live performances that often anymore, especially after COVID. Kids spent two years when they were three then, all of a sudden, they are five and they have never really seen one.
Russ said his show is about 45 minutes long and is aimed at family fun.
“It’s not necessarily the magic, it’s the comedy that gets them all going,” he said.
The part of his show that he enjoys the most is the reaction he gets from the families and the kids. Russ not only performed on Monday in Ludington but also at the Scottville Library and an evening show back in Ludington.
Russ will return to the district library on Wednesday to teach children magic. He will be at the Ludington library at 11 a.m. and the Scottville Library at 1 p.m.