Gordon Russ’ magic show entertained a packed West Shore Bank Room Monday afternoon at the Ludington Library.
Russ, who has been a constant performer at the library’s summer reading program, combines magic with comedy for an interactive show for both children and adults. On Monday, he performed three magic shows at Mason County District Library, two in Ludington both an afternoon and evening show and one show at the Scottville library.
During his first show in Ludington, Russ had many children rolling on the ground in laughter. Much of his show is filled with physical comedy and several times throughout the show he brings a number of volunteers up on a makeshift stage in front of the room.
Russ, from Fennville, has been doing his magic show in both Ludington’s and Scottville’ libraries for more than 20 years but he started his magic show in high school and has been performing his show ever since.
“Ludington is a great town,” he said. “If I was going to retire, I would retire in Ludington. It has everything.”
Russ said his magic show is fun for kids and families.
“It’s not necessarily the magic, it’s the comedy that gets them all going,” he said.
The part of his show that he enjoys the most is the reaction he gets from the families and the kids.
Russ hosts magic shows in libraries and schools all over Michigan, including parts of Ohio. He said he was in Indiana for a couple of shows this summer.
Russ said the interaction with the kids during his show is great.
“They shout out different magic words, some kids make ‘pick me’ signs before the show. Even before the show, kids are doing something in the library and that is what it is all about.”
Russ said it is great to be back doing these live performances again with an audience. After COVID, it is important for everyone’s mental health.
He said he did a show in June for a class of young 5s, and he thinks it might have been their first live show in two years.
Russ said he usually has about 50 library shows booked during the summer and in 2020 he had one show.
“One library was brave enough to bring me outdoors and everyone has to sit far apart,” he said.
Russ is happy to be back to a library full of laughter.
Ludington Children’s Librarian Emily Garland was excited to have Russ back on Monday.
“Having a longtime favorite like Gordon come to out library is a wonderful opportunity. We do get a lot of vacationers and visitors here because of his show,” Garland said.
On a day like Monday, when it was not a great beach day, the library gives people a place to come inside and enjoy a free, family-oriented event, she said.
Russ will return to the district library later this week to teach magic lessons. He will be in Scottville at 11 a.m. on Thursday and at the Ludington library at 1 and 2:30 p.m.