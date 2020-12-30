A number of major cases moved through various halls of justice in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, though, a backlog of jury trials is accumulating in the criminal justice system because of the inability to safely have those kinds of trials because of the pandemic.
Still, there were several major cases that had an impact on the area in 2020, not only locally at the Mason County Courthouse, but also through federal courts and even in the military court system. Here were some of those major cases that reached a conclusion of sorts in 2020, and there still remains some unfinished business ahead in the court system, too.
Local man not guilty in serviceman’s death
A Ludington man was found not guilty on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide by a military judge in September in a case associated with the death of a fellow U.S. Coast Guard seaman.
Ethan Tucker was found not guilty on those charges in relation to the January 2019 death of Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Both were serving together on the cutter Douglas Munro. The incident occurred in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.
Tucker faced a general court martial in relation to the death. He did, however, plead guilty to a variety of other charges — making a false statement, assault consummated by battery, violating a general order for consuming alcohol while underage and “doing or failing to do certain acts that contributed to a Coast Guard member’s death, which was to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the Armed Forces.”
Tucker was sentenced to 14 months of confinement in the brig for his guilty plea. He also received a reduced paygrade of an enlisted member of the armed services of E-1 and will receive a bad conduct discharge. He received 249 days of credit against his confinement, and Tucker’s attorney, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, believed Tucker would serve roughly five months in the brig.
Tucker was charged with murder, aggravated assault and obstructing justice among other charges at one point in his ordeal.
Murder case dismissed
One of the cases that may come up in the future is in relation to the shooting death of William Buchanan in April 2019 at a residence in Free Soil Township.
Corey Beekman was charged in the case with allegations of the second-degree murder of Buchanan, assault with a dangerous weapon against Katlin Buck and two counts of felony firearm, from the incident at his residence. Outgoing Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said the prosecution needed the testimony of Buck in the criminal trial that was scheduled for September, but she could not be located to be served a subpoena.
Spaniola sought to use the testimony from Buck during the June 2019 preliminary exam instead, but 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski denied the prosecution’s motion to use it.
Because of COVID-19 and other issues, the trial was scheduled four times, including three times in 2020. It was postponed each time until the dismissal in late September.
The charges could be refiled at a later date.
Bank fraud, tax fraud
Paul Piper of Pere Marquette Township pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and filing a false income tax return in relation to charges of taking funds from Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC) and Travelers Casualty & Surety Company while also not reporting earnings to the IRS.
In September, Piper was sentenced to 63 months in prison with three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $3.74 million in restitution with more than $1.4 million due to LMC, the company that runs the SS Badger. He pleaded guilty to the charges during the summer.
Piper has appealed his judgment to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Briefs for the appeal are due in early 2021. Piper is currently serving his sentence at Duluth Federal Prison Camp in Duluth, Minnesota.
Appeal denied on weapons charges, case pending
A Ludington man serving 10 years in federal prison saw his appeal denied with a state case still looming.
Craig David Overla appealed to the 6th Circuit his sentence delivered in district court in late 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two federal counts — being a felon in possession of firearms and the possession of stolen firearms.
Since his conviction, he has been serving time at Gilmer federal prison in Glenville, West Virginia.
Spaniola, in an interview with the Daily News, was looking toward prosecuting Overla for his alleged actions that led to the death of his infant son in March 2019. Charges have yet to be filed in the case, and it will fall upon incoming prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink.
Pornography case yields 25 years in prison
A man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a guilty plea to a count of production of child pornography.
Jeffrey Lee Steiger, formerly of Casnovia, received the sentence in November as a part of a case that was developed from an incident in April 2018. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, and the federal Homeland Security Investigations soon did the same.
Steiger also saw a resolution to cases pending in state court. Earlier in December, he was sentenced to jail time for two counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.
Possession of child porn brings federal prison
A Scottville man received 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography in a case that was also settled in September.
Tim VanLoon was sentenced in the federal case to 10 years of prison with seven years of supervised release after pleading guilty to a count of possession of child pornography. Delays in his sentencing took place partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and partly because VanLoon requested and received new representation in court.