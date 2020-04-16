There are many concerns going into the 2020 local asparagus harvest according to John Bakker, the executive director of the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board.
These concerns deal with everything from getting a labor force to harvest and process the product. Getting the product out to the consumers through both restaurants and supermarkets to the flooding of the market from international producers.
“It kinds of the perfect storm right now,” Bakker said. “Additional product in the U.S. market, lack of the restaurant trade and the change in buying habits of consumers (due to COVID-19).”
The amount of asparagus coming available on the market is the biggest concern for growers, Bakker said. Local farmers continue to deal with other countries flooding the market with product that is hurting the ability for farmers to remain profitable.
