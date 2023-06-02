VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Educational Service District’s Parent Advisory Committee hosted its eighth annual Make a Difference awards ceremony Friday at the West Shore Community College administration building.
The ceremony honored educational staff members and community members across the ESD’s service district of Mason, Lake and Oceana counties who were nominated to the advisory committee by parents, educational staff members, community members and business representatives for making a difference in the world of special education.
“It started out to recognize the people who are making a difference in that day to day of what they do,” said Kim Maue, WSESD assistant superintendent of special education. “A lot of what they do goes unnoticed, but this is a way people can nominate somebody and really tell that person’s story and bring it to life and bring awareness to it.”
The parent advisory committee is made up of nine parents from each of the districts that the ESD serves. Maue stated that every summer the committee receives nominations for new members, which must be a parent or guardian of a child with special needs.
“Some of the members change out each year and some will be on for a few years,” Maue stated. “Circumstances can change; a child can graduate or something can come up in the family or maybe they want to step down for other reasons, but we keep nine members on the committee at all times.”
While 40 of the 41 award recipients were adults who were nominated by the committee, one was a high school senior, Zane Thomas who recently graduated from Hart High School.
Thomas was nominated by the Moderately Cognitively Impaired (MoCi) classroom at Hart Public Schools. He was recognized for his outstanding performance of peer support and encouragement while working with different special education classes through his interest in adaptive physical education.
“I took a Career and Technology Education course at West Shore, and I had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “I took turns going to different classrooms, special needs and mostly severe special needs in Hart.”
Thomas stated that he worked with a variety of students with special needs including one student who really made an impact on him.
“You see a lot,” Thomas said. “I worked with David Amstutz, he has Down’s syndrome and he’s one of my best friends. I got to know him sophomore year and then football season came along and he didn’t miss a single one. My football and wrestling matches, he didn’t miss a single one. Looking back, we have a picture of us at every single one. We graduated together, and I walked with him at graduation. His parents are really active about getting him out to do things.”
Thomas stated that through his time at CTE and working with the different students, like Amstutz, through the program helped him decide what he wants to do with his life moving forward after graduating.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do, but recently I got a call from Muskegon Community College and they want me to come down and wrestle for them,” Thomas said. “Two years of college will benefit me anywhere I go. My plan is to go somewhere and finish to become a special education teacher.”
Thomas said that he is so glad he signed up for CTE in 10th grade and decided to return to the program his senior year because it really solidified that the choices he made were the right ones for him.
“This program kicked me to the next level. I know what I want to do, I just need to figure out what way I want to do it. I am so determined that this is something I want to focus on. The smallest little thing can change that person’s whole day and that’s something I’ll always remember.”
Recipients of the 2023 West Shore Educational Service District’s Parent Advisory Committee awards were:
Agency or business
Elliott’s Amusements and T.J. Schmidt
Floracraft
Houseman’s Food Center
Premier Driving Academy
North Country Cafe
Hallack’s Contracting
Peer support
Zane Thomas, Hart Public Schools
Special education teacher
Joan Foster, Mason County Eastern Schools
Michelle Przekop, Shelby Public Schools
Tonya Springer, West Shore Educational Service District
Brenda Buck, Baldwin Community Schools
General education teacher
Eileen Kline, Ludington Area School District
Rich Kirby, Ludington Area School District
Sarah Curtis, Ludington Area School District
Kristie Strumbrie, Mason County Eastern Schools
Noah Albrecht, Mason County Eastern Schools
Tracy Schwass, Mason County Eastern Schools
Kelly Sisung, Pentwater Public School
Madeline Holstad, Pentwater Public School
Mark Willis, West Shore Educational Service District
Ron Tyndall, Mason County Central Schools
Jon Hackey, Mason County Central Schools
Support staff
Marcus Mallory, Hi-Tech Building Services, Hart Public Schools
T’Lia Bowden, Ludington Area School District
Jessica Parnell, Pentwater Public School
Julie Samuels, West Shore Educational Service District
Karen Gajewski, West Shore Educational Service District
Paula Thaler, West Shore Educational Service District
Karen Tanner, Walkerville Public Schools
Barb Robidoux, Mason County Eastern Schools
Administration
Joe Conkle, Walkerville Public Schools
Ashleigh Droste, Walkerville Public Schools
Ancillary staff
Shelly Rife, Mason County Eastern Schools
Duane Roberts, Baldwin Community Schools
Audrey Aebig, Shelby Public Schools
Kevin Tabaczka, West Shore Educational Service District
Jenny Herrygers, West Shore Educational Service District
Pam Moul, West Shore Educational Service District
WSESD Parent Advisory Committee members are:
Mary Ann Pieske, Baldwin Community Schools
Laurie Hertzler, Hart Public Schools
Melissa Mutton, Ludington Area Schools District
Stephanie Stakenas, Mason County Central Schools
Andrea Herrema, Mason County Eastern Schools
Amy Roberson, Pentwater Public School
Kim Chatfield, Shelby Public Schools
Jennifer Latimer, West Shore Educational Service District
April Beckman, West Shore Educational Service District (committee facilitator)
“I love that we recognize all people who make a difference in the lives of our special education students,” Maue said. “They really try to nominate people, not just special education teachers, but others who may get overlooked, but are doing so much.”