I am a map geek! You know one of those people who love maps. I love using them and love making them.
It is crazy because my dad refused to use them. Every family trip was an adventure, as Dad refused to follow a map. He had an ulterior motive. In the trunk of our car was his favorite fishing rod, and we stopped at nearly every river or stream along the way to our destination, which we did eventually get to, but much later than it should have taken and no one would remember the route we traveled.
The following week, my best friend got her new National Geographic Children’s Club kit in the mail, it was a safari kit with a map. Thus, my love for maps and making them, began.
I have collected all kinds of maps, maps of stone, maps showing the state’s crops richness, post card tourism maps.
I have been making them since little, beginning with our trips to the cabin in Au Sable and Oscoda.
I had every stream my dad stopped at and his talley for each (usually zip). Yeah, dad wasn’t so thrilled with my maps.
Later, it was usually a yard sale route (including street addresses and the coveted item at each) or maps of my yard and where I wanted to put the new plants and shrubs.
I even took my love of maps to school, taught my middle school students to make maps of a sort. We did population studies of the school’s front yard (how many different types of bugs per small section.
It usually ended up as a count of twigs and acorns). So it became a lesson in grouping! Alas, Magellan and Google ruined my fun.
The credit for making the first map goes to Claudius Ptolemy in the second century. However, maps came about long before that.
National Geographic says that the oldest surviving map in the world is a hand-sized clay tablet with a map of Babylon, made in Mesopotamia around 700 to 500 BC. The original “Palm Pilot”, maybe? OK…nope.
But for all we know they were made hundreds of years earlier, as ship navigators were guiding their ships by the stars. There must have been some kind of primitive star charts, which is a map of the sky. I know, I know what does this have to do with us, that is a long way from West Michigan.
Closer to home is the first map of Michigan, made by Henry Schoolcraft in 1822 when he and Governor Cass surveyed the Michigan territory. It is misshapen, but there is no mistaking that it is our state. I love old maps, and as cool as they are for me, they can’t compare to what modern GPS has done.
Today, I thought I would show you some old maps and how they show the history of our county.
Maps can be very useful, like George Ebert’s map of Hamlin Village that appeared in the Jan. 11, 1956 issue of the Ludington Daily News. Or the map of Through the Wilds with Father Marquette in the June 28, 1955, Ludington Daily News. Or Schoolcraft’s 1822 map or the 1866 G.W. Colton map of Mason County, which shows the decade-old Mason County with her rivers and the first four townships: Pere Marquette, Lincoln, Free Soil and Summit. All of these townships covered the land from Lake Michigan over to Lake County.
The 1881 Rand McNally Map placed it’s emphasis on the county’s early settlements Pere Marquette, Chappel Corners, Amber, Riverton and Fairview among others. Then we come to my favorite map of the state and our area enhanced by illustration, the 1897 Gilbraith’s Railway Mail Service Map. Called quirky by some, I find it fun. I have been asked: Why is the steer in Lake Michigan. I have no idea!
Of all the maps I have seen there is one that every Michigander knows and uses… The Hand! It is just the most convenient map of the state. What a gift!