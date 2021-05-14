This is the last of our rural road series.
Before we get going, I wanted to point out new information that I received from James Cabot, who has been helping me with this project. Pomeroy Springs Road, in Meade Township, I had said may have been named for Paul Pomeroy (I gave the date of the grandson who was not a lumberman). I switched the Paul’s.
Paul, the grandfather, was at one time a Lumberman for Stronach Bros. and owner of Pomeroy Bottling (pop) in Ludington. James thought it could also be named for John C. Pomeroy who was also a lumberman and lived in Manistee. After researching John C. Pomeroy, I found that he was also connected with Pomeroy Bottling, but in Manistee. Turns out that they are brothers and their Father, Michael Pomeroy (born in Canada) brought his family to Manistee and he, too, worked for the Stronach Bros. So, this road was more than likely named for one of these men, each worthy of the honors.
According to Cabot, the Ludington Pomeroy Bottling Co. was sold in 1944, relocated and became Lux Products. The Manistee Pomeroy Bottling Co. operated from 1871 until 1980, when it was sold to the manufacturers of Squirt. He also solved the puzzle with Bryant Road, which he said is one of the four Ludington roads that were named in 1892 after American Poets: William Cullen Bryant. Which makes perfect sense as the other three were Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, James Russell Lowell and James Greenleaf Whittier. Thank you, James.
Sheridan Township Established in 1888
Millerton Road was named after the settlement on the east side of the township. It was named for the oldest man in the settlement at that time, 1898, John Miller.
Morse Road was probably named for Frank Morse (1874-1946), who was at one time involved with township government and may have served on the Road Commission.
Stolberg Road has no one by that last name owning property, on or near that road in the plat books. It was possibly named for Harry T. Stolberg (1891-1949), co-owner of the Hansen–Stolberg Timber Reserve. He also served on various charitable organizations and was instrumental in obtaining property for the Ludington State Park.
Budzinski Road was probably named for brothers John (1878-1956) or Joseph Budzinski (1976–1948) who immigrated in 1880 from Poland and owned farms on the road.
Manales Road was possibly named for Joseph Manales (1879-1949), an 1895 Lithuanian immigrant who owned property on the road.
Kava Road was probably named for Joseph G. Kava (1875-1954), a 1903 Russian Immigrant and farmer who owned property in section 14.
Burley Road was possibly named for Rev. Arlow G Burley (1891-1940), who lived in Victory Township, but not on the road.
Sherman Township Established in 1867
Mavis Road was probably named for John Mavis who was born 1861 in Defiance, Ohio. He lived in Sugar Grove and died in 1954.
Reek Road according to an article I found, Henry Reek was said to be the first German settler in the area. However, Henry came with his father, William Reek, who immigrated from Prussia (Germany) in 1853 and owned a very large parcel of land on the road.
Colburn Road was possibly named for Elon Colburn who was born in Shelby in 1879 and by 1910 was living on Custer Road in Sherman Township. This one is a puzzle, as he never lived on the road, nor remained in the township. There are no other Coburns listed in the county. James Cabot, points out there was a settler, Ephraim LaHaye, who settled at the end of the road in 1863. One would think that the road would be named for him. Puzzling.
Sugar Grove Road is named for the settlement. It was built between 1865 and 1870 and was one of the first east-west roads that ran across most of the county. During that time, Cabot says that there was a population explosion due to the possibility of the railroad running through there. When that did not happen, the settlement declined.
Summit Township, Created in 1859, it is the first township created by the Mason County Board of Commissioners
Kinney Road was probably named for Albert E. Kinney (1856-1927) or his son, Emery, who lived on the north side of Kinney Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Kistler Road was probably named for early settler Washington Kistler (1823-1891) who brought his family to Summit from Ohio in the 1870s, or his son, John G. Kistler (1857-1946), who set up his home and his blacksmith shop at what became named “Kistler’s Corners” after him.
Hawley Road was named for early settler Annais Smith Hawley (1847-1923), who immigrated from Canada in 1865 and came to Mason County in 1875.
Meisenheimer Road was named for early settler Jacob Meisenheimer (1842-1908) who immigrated from Prussia to Wisconsin with his parents. He came to Mason County in 1853. He was one of the first ‘constables’ in the county, not to mention beloved Summit farmer.
Deren Road was possibly named for Anton Deren (1883-1964) who immigrated from Austria in 1898 and established a farm on the road in section 23.
Anthony Road was probably named for George Anthony (1827-1904) who brought his family from Canada in 1882 to Baldwin, then to Riverton Township. His sons also owned farms along the road in Riverton and Summit townships.
Latin Road was probably named for George Lattin, who owned property on both sides of the road. I can find no further information on this person.
Victory Township Established in 1867
Beyer Road was probably named from early Victory farmer, John Beyer (1851-1936) who immigrated from Germany in 1875. He owned a farm in section 12 on the corner of Beyer and State roads (U.S. 31).
Fisher Road although an article on the township states that Almonzo Fisher was the first of the family to settle in Victory, it was probably named for Lucien R. Fisher who was the largest property owner on the road and the Victory Corners Postmaster. Lucien and Charles show up on the 1870 census records, while as Almonzo is at home with parents.
Dennis Road was probably named for Charles Dennis (Danners) who was born in Sweden in 1832 and immigrated before 1872. He married Augusta Peterson in 1872 in Ludington. They purchased a farm at the corner of Dennis and Fountain roads. He died in 1895.
Groth Road was named for August Groth (1832-1905) who immigrated from Germany in 1874 and brought his family over in 1882. He set up a farm on what is now Groth Road. He died in 1904.
Pratt Road might have been named for Daniel Pratt or sons, Alfred or Leroy, however neither lived upon the road. Nor can I prove residence of Daniel except to live with sons. It could also be for possibly a later Pratt family member.
Peterson Roadwas probably named for early settler Nels Peterson (1838-1924). He immigrated in 1858 from Sweden. Banner School sits upon his property. He and new wife Mary moved to Section 17 of Victory around 1872, where he lived until his death.
Angling Road was named for its obvious slant. It was called Old Manistee Trail until 1953.
Anderson Road, according to Dr. William Anderson in his book on Victory Township, that the road was named after John Anderson. I believe this was John D. Anderson, who immigrated with his father, Lars Anderson in the late 1860s. The family went to Wisconsin first, and then were living in the settlement in Victory by 1880 and remained.