Ted Malt, professor of music, arts and humanities at West Shore Community College, received an honorary membership from the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association on Friday during the Michigan Music Conference held in Grand Rapids.
Malt was nominated for the award by Andrea Mack, director of bands at Manistee Area Public Schools.
Typically this award given to people outside of the MSBOA who contribute to students and teachers within the organization, according to Mack.
The award was presented to Malt for his work within the District 1 community.
“Ted has been an outstanding colleague,” Mack said. “He is very supportive of me and my program but also every band director around here. I cannot say enough great things about him.”
Mack said her students at Manistee also welcome a visit from Malt because he is so complimentary of their work while providing areas the students could improve on.
“He does that in a way that make it extremely fun for them,” she said.
Mack said many of her band students have gone on to play for Malt at West Shore Community College.
“Students have played in the wind symphony and many in the drum line, they are doing good work with him,” she said.
Mack nominated Malt for the award back in 2021 but the presentation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year the conference was virtual, and Malt chose to get the award in person this year,” Mack said. “That is what most of the recipients did as well.”
Malt said his whole philosophy, being in higher education, is to be able to be a valuable resource through music education for WSCC and its surrounding school districts.
“On any given year, I will do between eight and 12 clinics for jazz or concert bands or solo ensemble,” he said. “I will go into a school and work with the kids. I do it as an outreach or a liaison of WSCC.”
Malt said it’s something he believes in and considers an important part of his role at the college.
“It’s fun and it keeps me involved with the school districts and in turn those students participate in my programs …and it helps the college as well,” Malt said.
Malt said he believes that program development is based off of strong relationships.
“I am lucky to have colleagues at the K-12 school system in our District 1 MSBOA area that are just as supportive of my program as I am of theirs,” he said.
Malt, who has been in the district since 1998, has had the opportunity to work with thousands of students and said everything came full circle on when he received the award.
“It was really an honor,” he said.
WSCC President Scott Ward said Malt “exemplifies what is to be a part of a community.”
“As a community college, we are here because of and for the community,” he said. “This award recognizes how Ted is here for everyone, including K-12 school districts, his students, and community members who participate in orchestra, choir, theater and the like. Ted continually goes above and beyond because of his heartfelt passion for the performing arts and education.”