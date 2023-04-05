When a parent finds out their child has autism, the news can be overwhelming and confusing. Scottville residents Tami and Kurt Malzahn received the diagnosis for their son, Quentin, now 24, when he was 4 years old.
“He (Quentin) was exhibiting signs of social awkwardness and disconnect and he also was not speaking very well; he would only repeat everything that someone would say to him, which is called echolalia,” Tami Malzahn said. “He also had extreme anxiety. This was at age four for him.”
The family was living in Newaygo County at the time and Malzahn stated that she reached out to the Newaygo County Educational Service District with her concerns about Quentin’s behaviors.
“I voiced my concerns to the local ESD where we were living because I wanted to start the process of enrolling him in preschool,” Malzahn said. “They evaluated him and determined that he did have significant cognitive and speech delays.
“I then had him evaluated by a behavioral physician and psychiatrist and they confirmed that he did have an Autism Spectrum Disorder and an anxiety disorder. My journey into autism thus began.”
While the family was learning new interventions and ways to engage Quentin during this new journey, their daughter Kami, now 23, started demonstrating some unique characteristics herself, which made the Malzahns wonder if their daughter, who is a year younger than Quentin, could possibly be on the spectrum as well.
“For my daughter, it was pretty much the same scenario as my son,” Malzahn said. “She started exhibiting social awkwardness and speech delays, but her speech was not echolalia but just garbled and incomprehensible. This was around age three for her. My daughter was also exhibiting signs of anxiety, but it was not as severe as my son’s anxiety. My daughter also was exhibiting signs of inattentiveness and trouble staying focused on certain tasks.”
The family doctor noticed Kami’s behaviors and referred her to the doctors who had just given Quentin his ASD diagnosis the year prior. Kami received an ASD diagnosis, along with an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnosis.
“I have to admit that I was concerned about my daughter’s behavior before she was evaluated by her physician, but I was ignoring her symptoms because I just couldn’t believe that I could have two children with autism,” Malzahn said. “Maybe subconsciously I didn’t want to believe it at all, and I just thought that she would start to outgrow her symptoms.
“When she was diagnosed, I was stunned for a while, but then after doing some research, I did discover that families who have one child with autism are more likely to have other children with autism. This explained a lot, and I now faced the challenge of raising two children on the autism spectrum.”
The family relocated to Mason County in 2003, and Quentin and Kami were enrolled in school.
“Surprisingly, the transition went well,” Malzahn said. “The West Shore Educational Service District was amazing and they offered so much help for me and Quentin and Kami. I need to give a huge shout out of admiration and respect to ASD consultant, Lisa Weber, because she was a huge advocate for both Quentin and Kami. I am forever grateful to her for all that she did for both of them.”
Neither Quentin or Kami were big fans of school, Malzahn said. She stated that each of their diagnoses affected them differently in many ways during their school careers.
“My son and daughter never cared for school, and it was extremely difficult for them during that period of time in their lives,” Malzahn stated. “My son, especially, had a very difficult time in school due to his anxiety and cognitive disability.
“My daughter’s ADHD was challenging for her and it affected her schoolwork. She also was diagnosed late in her school years with a written expression disorder, which added more challenges for her during her time at school.
“Homework was challenging and I had to help both of them with their work and I felt like I was in school all over again. I remember all of the Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings that I attended and how it took me a couple of weeks to prepare for those meetings. I was really proud when they both graduated from high school, but I can honestly say that I was so relieved for myself that I wouldn’t have to deal with the anxiety and stress and all the homework that they both had.”
While both children exhibited classic traits of people on the autism spectrum, Malzahn stated that they also had specific characteristics unique to themselves.
“I did realize that children can exhibit some classic signs of autism, but can also exhibit their own unique behaviors,” she said. “Social anxiety and awkwardness were always challenging for both my son and daughter. They always preferred to be around each other or by themselves and they avoided interacting with other children.
“They both had an extremely difficult time performing ADL (activities of daily living). Eating was a huge issue for both my son and daughter. My son was absolutely terrified of eating in front of others, and a barrier had to be placed around his eating area at the table so he could be shielded from seeing others eat food.
“My daughter was very sensitive about what food looked like and what kind of texture it had. Both of them had extreme sensitivity to smells. It was challenging for me to recognize and respond to each of the individual issues that they were having when trying to maneuver throughout the day.”
Malzahn stated that as the children got older, the family adopted a motto, “We’re here, we’re weird. Get used to it.”
She said that she and her husband would celebrate the accomplishments of Quentin and Kami, even if they seemed small or not that important. She also said that there were many times when people didn’t understand her children or the fact that they were on the spectrum, which was very hard for her in the beginning.
“It was always very distressing to me to realize that my son and daughter would probably not have close friends, if any at all, and would probably never fall in love with someone and get married and share their lives with someone,” Malzahn said. “I always have to be on guard and be a protector and defend them because they lack a lot of understanding about how the world works and how other people live.
“Sometimes my son and daughter would overcome something that they were struggling with, but then a setback would occur and we would have to work and overcome that same challenge again. There are good and bad days with autism, and the bad days can cause a lot of stress and emotional exhaustion. I know that sometimes I did not have a lot of patience with my son and daughter throughout the years, and it was hard for me to get through day by day.”
Along with emotional stress Malzahn was dealing with while navigating through raising two children who have autism, an even larger stress came when her husband, Kurt, unexpectedly passed away in 2019.
Kurt Malzahn was the water treatment plant supervisor in Ludington and died from injuries he sustained from an accident at a pump site.
Tami had lost her partner and a huge emotional support system for the children and herself. Death isn’t a black and white thing, especially when it happens unexpectedly and this made explaining it to Quentin and Kami more difficult.
“It was really difficult for Quentin and Kami after he died, and it was difficult for me to explain to them why he died,” Malzahn said. “They still have a hard time with it.”
Malzahn stated that the support her family received after Kurt passed was quite amazing.
“The support was absolutely wonderful and it continues to be to this day,” she said. “I continue to be overwhelmed by the prayers and support that everyone in the community gave to us.”
Something related to their dad that lives on in both Quentin and Kami is their love for antiques. Quentin has been collecting antique fans since he was young and Kami has a collection of over 125 tea sets.
“Both my son and daughter love to go to antique shops and flea markets,” Malzahn said. “I am so happy that both my husband and I were able to instill our love of antiques in our children.”
While there are harder days than others, Malzahn said that she and her husband always tried to focus on the positive and not dwell on the negative. Creating a safe and loving relationship with their children and letting them know that their parents will always be in their corner is something Malzahn said she will never give up on.
“I always wanted to focus on what my son and daughter could do instead of what they couldn’t do,” she said. “I wanted each of them to work very hard at overcoming challenges, and if they succeeded or not it wouldn’t define who they were as a person or what kind of life they could live. My son and daughter are living adult lives on the autism spectrum and they are doing well. When they became adults it added a new set of challenges for both of them and we are now working on independence and the social dilemmas that adults face in the world today.
“Some of the challenges for me are realizing that my son and daughter are adults now and letting them try to work things out on their own and making some mistakes so they can learn and grow and thrive in life.”
Malzahn has experienced a lot with her children and stated that it’s OK to feel scared as a parent of a child or children on the autism spectrum.
“I would tell that family that you have just been given the greatest honor and responsibility for raising a child with a disability,” she said. “Wear the badge with dignity and pride. Also, I would make sure the family knows that there is a great amount of support and resources available for help. Lastly, I would make the point that the journey is not going to be easy and that there are many challenges and obstacles to overcome, but have faith in yourself and in your child and you will accomplish what you strive to achieve.
“Take small steps and celebrate the wins when you get them and don’t obsess over failure. Go down to your child’s level and try to look at life through their perspective, because it will give you a greater understanding of what they are dealing with and how you can help them.”
Quentin and Kami are two of many children and adults living their lives while in the spectrum. There are many people and organizations all over the world helping those diagnosed with ASD live more successful lives. Malzahn said that her children have moved into adulthood in a positive way thanks to many people in the community.
“I don’t think I can describe how full my heart is and how grateful I am for helping my children through all of the challenging times and making them who they are today,” she said of the community support she and the family received. “I am forever in debt to your kindness and your knowledge for being an advocate for my children and helping them to know how wonderful and special other people can be. I firmly believe that some people are on Earth only for the benefit of other people, and you are one of those people.”