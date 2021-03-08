The Mambo Kings will take center stage at the Frauenthal in collaboration with Scott Speck and the West Michigan Symphony for a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.
The quintet includes pianist and director Richard Delaney, percussionist Freddy Colón, saxophonist John Viavattine, bassist Hector Diaz and percussionist Tony Padilla. Collectively and individually, the group has worked with artists such as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Magione, Tito Puente, Lou Rawls, Paquito D’Rivera and more.
No stranger to working with orchestras, in recent years the group has performed with the Dallas, New Jersey and Louisville symphonies, the Rochester Philharmonic and in a sold-out concert at Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival.
The March 19 program will include favorites like Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va,” The Beatles’ “Day Tripper” and more.
West Michigan Symphony Virtual Concerts are accessible via a private link sent prior to each program. Following the listed video premiere, each concert is available for viewing using the same link for 10 days.
Access to this and other concerts can be purchased at www.westmichigansymphony.org or by calling (231) 726-3231.