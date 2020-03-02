For the past two weekends, the West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater has been turned into a tiny island in Greece for the college’s Performing Arts Series production of Mamma Mia!
The musical is based on the songs of ABBA and includes some favorites like: “Money, Money, Money,” “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “The Name of the Game” and many more.
One of the many talented production team members assembled by Ted Malt, the director of the Performing Arts Series, includes Susan Barnard who costumed the show.
During most performances, Barnard sits quietly in the crowd making mental notes of the costumes as the actors are on stage.
