The West Shore Community College production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” will open at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
The play is being performed as part of the college’s Performing Arts Series.
“Mamma Mia!” is a love story that features the music of ABBA. It will be presented for three consecutive weekends at the college, and will conclude with a performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.
