AMBER TWP. — Law enforcement apprehended a man late Sunday night after a roughly six-hour search south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said a man was apprehended after 11 p.m. Sunday near First Street and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Cole said officers sought Bret Cooper, 47, after an alleged felonious assault in the parking lot of Home Depot after 5 p.m. Sunday. As officers were arriving on the scene, Cooper fled on foot.
Law enforcement sought Cooper in an area bordered by U.S. 10, Stiles Road, Conrad Road and the U.S. 31 freeway, Cole said. The search lasted roughly six hours.
Cooper was believed to have a machete, but he was later unarmed. Cole said the man was apprehended without resisting.
The victim, a woman, was not injured, and the pair were known to each other. Neither are residents of Mason County, Cole said.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Ludington Police Department and sheriff’s offices from Ocean and Newaygo counties. Cole said that three K-9 units along with a tactical team and a drone were being used in trying to apprehend the man.
The Pere Marquette Fire Department assisted with traffic control.