Dennis Ray Howard, 43, of Holland, has been arraigned in connection with a series of thefts from Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot and citizens, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Another suspect, who was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies at the same time, was identified as a 33-year-old Muskegon man, and he was taken to the Muskegon County Jail.
A female suspect, who fled the scene and has not been arrested, remains at large in connection with the thefts. She has been identified as a 29-year-old woman thought to be from California, according to Cole.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, Howard has been arraigned on the following charges:
•Count 1: Stolen property, receiving and concealing $1,000 or more, which is a felony of five years;
•Count 2: Retail fraud first degree with a second offense notice, which is a felony of five years, related to a retail fraud at Home Depot;
•Count 3: License documents / plate forgery, which is a felony of one to five years;
•Count 4: Retail fraud second degree with a second offense notice, which is a misdemeanor of one year, related the a retail fraud at Walmart;
•Habitual offender — fourth offense notice;
Howard has 19 criminal convictions with 14 being theft-related, Cole stated. Howard remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
INVESTIGATION
Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that deputies responded to a complaint of a stolen license plate at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of west U.S. 10. The victim returned from Walmart and noticed the license plate missing from their vehicle.
Deputies reviewed footage from Walmart and identified two people, a man and a woman, allegedly stealing numerous items from the store.
Howard was arrested for larceny, obstructing and receiving and concealing stolen property, and the Muskegon man was arrested for a felony sex offender registry warrant put out by the Fruitport Police Department at 2:14 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
The Muskegon man was a passenger in the vehicle Howard was driving when they were apprehended.
According to the report, deputies recovered more than 50 items of suspected stolen property. Items included electronics, power tools, fishing equipment, clothing and a stolen vehicle registration. There was $1,200 of recovered property from Lowe’s and $250 from Home Depot.
The report was forwarded to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible additional charges.
Howard was arraigned for the 79th District Court for a probable causing hearing Sept. 4, according to court documents.