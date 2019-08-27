Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.