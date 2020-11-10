A Ludington man was arrested Monday night after a short confrontation in which he pointed a rifle at Mason County Sheriff deputies.
The 42-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Mason County Jail on a charge of felonious assault upon police officers.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said the incident only lasted about 15 to 20 minutes. A friend of the man was eventually able to talk him into surrendering. Cole stated the Mason County SERT team was called but was not used.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 6800 block of West Decker Road in Hamlin Township at 8:21 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a suicidal subject in the home with children present.
When deputies arrived the man allegedly exited the house with a rifle and pointed it at deputies, refusing to lower the gun after several orders to do so. The man went back in the house and refused to come out. It was then that the man’s friend was able to talk him into surrendering.
Cole said the man exited the house on his own and at that point he was arrested and transported to the jail.
“We are making sure that this man is getting the help he needs while he is in the Mason County Jail,” Cole told the Daily News Tuesday morning. “The jail staff has been in communication with Community Mental Health as well.”
The two children, pre-teens, are now staying with family members.