A man, who has tentatively been identified as a man from Mason County, led authorities on a crime spree through multiple counties in Michigan and was finally apprehended in northwestern Indiana Friday morning.
The man, identified only as a subject known to Mason County by Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson, is in his 20s. He faces armed robbery charges in Muskegon County as well as automobile theft charges in Mason County and Huron County. He may also face charges in Indiana as well but those charges were not known late Friday.
The crime spree started Thursday morning when a caller in Logan Township called Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch to report that his pickup truck had been stolen by a man, unknown to the victim, who appeared at his house. The caller told Mason County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at the scene at 9:20 a.m. Thursday that he believed the man to either be drunk to having some mental issues.
That night, at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a car-jacking at knifepoint from the parking lot of Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School in Sebewaing Township in Michigan’s Thumb region.
According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson, a local 18-year-old female, was waiting for a family member to come out of the school. She was the driver and lone occupant of her grandmother’s 2015 maroon Chevrolet Equinox. She told deputies that an unknown man had walked up to the vehicle and eventually got into the passenger seat of the vehicle uninvited. He then produced a knife which caused the teenager to flee the vehicle.
Hanson said the man immediately jumped in the driver’s seat and left the parking lot heading west. Another Huron County resident who saw what transpired took his vehicle to pursue the Equinox. The man eventually lost the vehicle as he was coming into the Village of Unionville on M-25 in Tuscola County, just south of the Huron-Tuscola county line.
Meanwhile, back at the high school, deputies found the 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck that had been stolen from the man in Mason County’s Logan Township earlier that morning.
At 5:48 a.m. Friday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an armed robbery that ocurred at the Comfort Inn, 2822 W. Holton-Whitehall Road. The suspect reportedly fled the scene heading west in a maroon late model Chevrolet Equinox.
According to Sgt. Austin L Aamodt of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was described as a 6-foot, 2-inch man with a thin build and shaved bald head. He was wearing an N-95 mask and brown overalls.
Aamodt said the suspect robbed a hotel customer at knife point in the parking lot and got an undisclosed amount of cash. He then went into the hotel where he unsuccessfully tried to rob the front desk before fleeing the scene.
Muskegon County’s Office put out a statewide broadcast which was also picked up by authorities in Indiana.
Indiana State Police apprehended the subject around 10:15 a.m. Friday. State police report when they approached the vehicle, the driver was suicidal. After a 90-minute standoff, troopers finally took him into custody and placed him under arrest.
The man was arrested in Lake County, Indiana, which is the furthest northwestern county of Indiana, abutting against the state line with Illinois.
According to the Huron Daily Tribune, Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski authorized two felony charges against the man. One is a count of carjacking and one is a count of armed robbery. Rutkowski told the Huron Daily Tribune that both counts are life offenses if convicted.