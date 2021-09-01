A former Ludington man was charged in 79th District Court with counts of murder and child abuse stemming from death of his infant son. The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced the charges Wednesday morning.
Craig David Overla is to face one count of open murder, one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse, first-degree with a habitual offender fourth offense notice, according to a press release from Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand.
Overla was arraigned Tuesday by Magistrate David Glancy via video conferencing. Glancy denied bond, according to court records.
The charges are from allegations arising from an incident on March 22, 2019, when first responders went to a location in the City of Ludington for a report of an unresponsive infant, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.
The infant, Overla’s 3-month-old son, was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and then airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the release.
The baby later died on April 26, 2019.
Hand issued the charges against Overla on July 15 after “a comprehensive review of the available investigative reports, legal research and consideration of the totality of the circumstances of the case,” the release stated. The investigation was conducted by the Ludington Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 79th District Court. The preliminary exam is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Sniegowski is overseeing the case because of Judge David Middlebook’s previous work on the case in the prosecutor’s office. Judge Jeffrey Nellis was initially assigned to the case, but it passed to Sniegowski on July 27.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News that Overla was being held in the Mason County Jail on Wednesday.
Al Swanson was appointed as Overla’s attorney, according to court records.
STILL SERVING FEDERAL SENTENCE
Overla was convicted in federal court on weapons charges that were also filed from the March 2019 incident. Overla pleaded guilty being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison with a supervised release for three years after his incarceration.
He began serving his time in federal prison at Gilmer Federal Correctional Institute in Glanville, West Virginia. Online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicated that Overla was not in the bureau’s custody, but indicated a release date of Oct. 31, 2027.
Donald Murphy, in the office of public affairs for the BOP, told the Daily News that there are several reasons an inmate could be referenced as “not in BOP custody,” including court hearings and medical treatment among others.
“We do not provide specific information on the status of inmates who are not in the custody of the BOP for safety, security or privacy reasons,” Murphy said.
While serving time, Overla filed an appeal of his conviction. His court-appointed attorney, Paul Nelson, sought to withdraw from the case. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment against Overla, allowed his attorney to withdraw from the case and denied the appointment of a new attorney in July 2020.
NEW FEDERAL CASE
Overla filed a case against the federal government on Aug. 23 “contesting the conditions of confinement due to the continuous malice, negligent, careless actions of the staff of FCI/Gilmer where the petitioner is confined and has been confined since November 2019,” according to online federal court records.
Overla states that his Eighth Amendment rights were violated because staff allegedly did not follow protocols or “law signed” by President Joe Biden that all people in a federal institution must wear a mask due to COVID-19. The Eighth Amendment guards against cruel and unusual punishment.
Overla sought immediate release to home confinement.
The case was initially filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids. However, the case is being sent to U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.
U.S. District Judge Hala Yarbou signed the order to transfer the case to West Virginia on Tuesday.