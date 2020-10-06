AMBER TWP. — An accident late Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a bicycle.
The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The accident occurred on U.S. 10 between Stiles and Dennis roads. Traffic was rerouted north on Dennis to Johnson Road. Traffic was also rerouted up Stiles Road and west on Johnson Road to Dennis Road.
Cole said more information on the accident would be released when notification of family members had been completed and his officers had completed their investigation. He expected that would be Wednesday.