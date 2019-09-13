James Russell Davidson, 50, of Fountain, died Wednesday, according to Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated his office was notified Friday about the death from Kent County Medical Examiner's Office.
Davidson suffered critical injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 10:46 p.m. on Benson Road near Borowski Road in Sheridan Township.
He was flown to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the crash where he remained until his death.
Davidson was traveling northbound in 1998 GMC pickup on Benson Road when he crossed the centerline, ran off the opposite side of the road and rolled over and struck a power pole.
Davidson was trapped in the vehicle and freed with the Jaws of Life.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.