PENTWATER — A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Madison and Sixth streets, according to a release by the Pentwater Police Department on Facebook.
The police department was sent to the intersection at 2:49 p.m. Saturday where a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Sixth Street when it crossed the centerline, striking a motorcycle traveling westbound.
The department sought the assistance of traffic crash investigators from the Michigan State Police and the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. Also assisting with the crash were members of the Pentwater and Hart fire departments.
The department thanked citizens that assisted at the scene of the crash.
The victim was not identified in the post.