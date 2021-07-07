When Robert (Bob) Gauthier, an avid wood worker and business owner in Bear Lake, passed away in January he left his son, Richard, his extensive wood working collection which included machinery, tools and materials.
“What an awesome gesture just to be thinking of students,” Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar said. “There are a lot of things that the family could have been done with those tools, and to give our students an opportunity to use them is just a really cool thing.”
Mesyar said the district is really excited. The trades are a happening thing again, and Ludington has a tradition of having a strong industrial arts program.
“We offer four different woods classes, four different metals classes and the individual classes, like small gas engines classes and all of the how-to courses,” he said. “We are just really blessed to have a community that supports a well-rounded education. To be able to continue to offer those classes and have a donation like this, we are very thankful.”
Dan LaDuke, high school industrial arts teacher, said Richard told him his dad liked to build toys.
“A lot of the equipment that he donated was like a small table saw. What he donated was his dad’s wood shop,” he said. “I have a whole back room that is just routers, planers and jointers. It is all useful stuff that we just have to clean up and the kids can use this stuff today.”
LaDuke said the donation of tools, machines and equipments was not the only thing he wanted to do. He also made a $500 donation to the program to continue for the next two-to-three years.
“His goal with the monetary donation was to make sure that no student would be left without,” LaDuke said. “The money would cover the cost of materials if a student or their family could not afford it.”
Richard told LaDuke he at one point attended Ludington Area Schools but an a young age moved away from the area. His father still had a home in Ludington and upon his death earlier this year decided he wanted to donate his father’s woodworking possessions.
LaDuke said the school has received donations in the past whether it is a donation of wood people have had stored in the garage of monetary donations.
“This is a fairly large donation,” he said. “We have never really received any equipment to this magnitude.”
The donation has a little bit of everything. It has some saws and sanders and some really nice items that can be utilized by our students right away.
To add this donation to our existing resources, it just solidifies we have a great program going and offers the students some nice resources.
Mesyar said next March work will begin on the high school/middle school upgrades and this is great timing for this donation. This will give the district state-of-the-art facilities really for the next generation that comes along.